>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
ACCESSWIRE
ACCESSWIRE
Articles 

Ivrnet Announces Grant of Stock Options

February 22, 2021 | About: TSXV:IVI +0%

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2021 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV:IVI) ("Ivrnet" or the "Company") announces that it has granted stock options for a total of 5,696,000 common shares of the Company to officers, directors, employees and consultants of the Company. These stock options are exercisable at CDN $0.055 per stock option and will expire on February 22, 2026, five years from the date of grant. 1,250,000 stock options vest immediately on the grant date and 4,446,000 stock options vest over a period of 36 months following the grant date. These stock options are governed by the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan.

Following this grant of stock options, Ivrnet has a total of 5,696,000 stock options outstanding representing approximately 6% of the outstanding common shares of Ivrnet.

This stock option grant is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value‐added business automation software. The company's products and services are delivered through the Internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems.

For further information: please contact Andrew Watts, President and CEO, Ivrnet Inc.; Suite 222, 1338 - 36 Avenue NW, Calgary, Alberta T2E 6T6; Tel/fax 1.800.351.7227; E-mail: [email protected]; www.ivrnet.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Ivrnet Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/631247/Ivrnet-Announces-Grant-of-Stock-Options

img.ashx?id=631247

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by ACCESSWIRE

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)