Noram Completes CVZ-67: Ends in Mineralization at 502 ft (153 m)

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(Frankfurt:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce the completion of CVZ-67 at a depth of 502 ft (153 m) and is the deepest hole drilled to date showing mineralization below 400 ft. An intersection of approximately 281 ft (85.6 m) of favourable claystones was evident and drilling ended in blue claystone which has been shown in past programs to host significant amounts of lithium. CVZ-67 was the farthest southeast hole that will be drilled in this Phase V drilling program.



Figure 1a) Strip Log of CVZ-67 outlining the various claystone types encountered at depth from the surface to 502 ft (153 m) b) Zeus Property map showing a) location of current Indicated and Inferred resources at >900ppm Li cut-off; b) location of drill sites completed or in progress (seen in green) to date for the Phase V 2020 program. Proposed drill sites not yet explored indicated in white.

From (ft) To (ft) From (m) To (m) Rock Type 0 202 0.0 61.6 Surface Gravel 202 221 61.6 67.4 Brown Sandy Mudstone 221 232 67.4 70.7 Tan Claystone 232 464 70.7 141.4 Blue Claystone 464 502 141.4 153.0 Blue & Black Claystone Total Depth = 502 ft.

Table 1 - Summary of Figure 1a Strip Log, describing the lithologies of CVZ-67 from surface to depth of 502 ft (153 m).

The core hole passed through a probable fault zone around 310 feet (94.5 m). The angle of the bedding in the core changed below that point and was tilted at angles varying from 10° to 25° for the remainder of the hole. The tilting should not have affected the grade of the lithium mineralization but indicates that the drill hole passed into a fault block that is somewhat tilted in relation to nearby blocks. Block faulting is a normal occurrence in the Basin and Range physiographic province of the western United States.

"This is another important drill hole for Noram. It is the deepest drilled to date with visually favourable claystones apparent at the bottom. We were very pleased to see this and expect the results to be consistent based upon the yield of these claystones from prior drilling. The Company has not previously drilled in this area, nor at these depths; consequently, the results will significantly impact the resource modelling. From visual inspection alone, it appears that CVZ-67 once again confirms our theories on both the dip and direction of the resource" commented Brad Peek, consulting geologist and Qualified Person for all drilling phases of Noram's Zeus lithium property.

Samples were sent to ALS Labs in North Vancouver on a rush basis and assays are pending. These lakebed sediments have shown very uniform lithologies and lithium grades over large areas of Clayton Valley.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSX - Venture: NRM / Frankfurt: N7R / OTCQB: NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resources, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resources (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE".

Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

