RenalytixAI to announce Financial Results for six and three months ended December 31, 2020

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renalytix AI plc (LSE: RENX) ( RNLX) (“RenalytixAI” or the “Company”), the artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company, focused on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease to drive improved patient outcomes and advance value-based care, announces that it will report its financial results for the six and three months ended December 31, 2020 on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.



Analyst conference call

The Company will hold an analyst conference call at 8:30 a.m. (EST) / 1:30 p.m. (GMT) p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. James McCullough, CEO and O. James Sterling, CFO will discuss the financial results and provide a corporate update.

Conference Call Details

US/CANADA Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (833) 614-1551

US/CANADA Participant International Dial-In Number: (914) 987-7290

United Kingdom Dial-In Number: 08000 288 438

United Kingdom, London Dial-In Number: 020 3107 0289

Conference ID: 8982902

Webcast Registration link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vmhxbo58

About Kidney Disease

Kidney disease is now recognized as a public health epidemic affecting over 850 million people globally. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that 15% of US adults, or 37 million people, currently have chronic kidney disease (CKD). Further, the CDC reports that 9 out of 10 adults with CKD do not know they have it and 1 out of 2 people with very low kidney function who are not on dialysis do not know they have CKD*. Kidney disease is referred to as a "silent killer" because it often has no symptoms and can go undetected until a very advanced stage. Each year kidney disease kills more people than breast and prostate cancer. Every day, 13 patients in the United States die while waiting for a kidney transplant.

*https://www.cdc.gov/kidneydisease/publications-resources/2019-national-facts.html

About RenalytixAI

RenalytixAI is a developer of artificial intelligence-enabled clinical in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney disease, one of the most common and costly chronic medical conditions globally. RenalytixAI's products are being designed to make significant improvements in kidney disease diagnosis, transplant management, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. For more information, visit www.renalytixai.com.

