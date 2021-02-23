>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Bio-Techne and Luminary Therapeutics sign license agreement for use of Bio-Techne's TcBuster™ for the development of Luminary's CAR-T cell therapies

February 23, 2021 | About: NAS:TECH +0%

PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 23, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced the signing of a license agreement with Luminary Therapeutics for the use of TcBuster for the manufacturing of gene-modified cell therapies. TcBuster is Bio-Techne's proprietary non-viral transposon-based gene delivery system used to advance cell therapy manufacturing.

Under the terms of this agreement, Bio-Techne grants Luminary Therapeutics a non-exclusive license for TcBuster. Luminary Therapeutics will use TcBuster in their LMY-920 program, a BAFF-CAR-T product. Luminary Therapeutics plans to file an IND with the FDA later this calendar year.

"This agreement with Luminary Therapeutics brings Bio-Techne's cutting-edge TcBuster system one step closer to delivering gene-modified cell therapies," said Dave Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment. "With this license agreement, Bio-Techne will increase its presence as a key player in the cell and gene therapy market."

"The use of TcBuster during the manufacturing process provides significant benefits over the current viral approaches allowing for delivery of larger cargo with safe integration profiles," said John Hurley, Luminary Therapeutics' COO. "We are excited to utilize GMP grade TcBuster reagents to provide our patients with a cutting-edge next generation CAR-T therapy."

More information on the TcBuster and other genome engineering services can be found at www.rndsystems.com/products/genome-engineering.

About Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH)

Media and Investor Relations

Contact: David Clair, Senior Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development
Phone: 612-656-4416
Email: [email protected]

About Luminary Therapeutics
Luminary Therapeutics is a pre-clinical cell therapy company developing next generation non-viral autologous cell treatments for cancers and autoimmune diseases. Luminary's primary focus is to develop CAR T and other next generation cell therapies that address the antigen escape issue present with existing therapies. Luminary utilizes Bio-Techne's TcBuster transposon technology to reduce safety concerns, costs, and time delays associated with viral based cell therapies. Located in Minneapolis, Luminary's team is comprised of cellular therapy veterans, industry leaders, and world-renowned cancer geneticist leaders from top biotech and consulting organizations. Luminary seeks novel next generation licensing opportunities with strong intellectual property (IP) for the treatment of solid tumors and in underserved disorders.

For more information visit www.luminarytx.com

Media and Investor Relations

Contact: Jeff Liter, CEO
Telephone: 1.612.309.7653
Email: [email protected]

Bio-Techne

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bio-techne-and-luminary-therapeutics-sign-license-agreement-for-use-of-bio-technes-tcbuster-for-the-development-of-luminarys-car-t-cell-therapies-301232431.html

SOURCE Bio-Techne Corporation


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)