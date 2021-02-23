Bio-Techne and Luminary Therapeutics sign license agreement for use of Bio-Techne's TcBuster™ for the development of Luminary's CAR-T cell therapies

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) today announced the signing of a license agreement with Luminary Therapeutics for the use of TcBuster™ for the manufacturing of gene-modified cell therapies. TcBuster is Bio-Techne's proprietary non-viral transposon-based gene delivery system used to advance cell therapy manufacturing.

Under the terms of this agreement, Bio-Techne grants Luminary Therapeutics a non-exclusive license for TcBuster. Luminary Therapeutics will use TcBuster in their LMY-920 program, a BAFF-CAR-T product. Luminary Therapeutics plans to file an IND with the FDA later this calendar year.

"This agreement with Luminary Therapeutics brings Bio-Techne's cutting-edge TcBuster system one step closer to delivering gene-modified cell therapies," said Dave Eansor, President of Bio-Techne's Protein Sciences Segment. "With this license agreement, Bio-Techne will increase its presence as a key player in the cell and gene therapy market."

"The use of TcBuster during the manufacturing process provides significant benefits over the current viral approaches allowing for delivery of larger cargo with safe integration profiles," said John Hurley, Luminary Therapeutics' COO. "We are excited to utilize GMP grade TcBuster reagents to provide our patients with a cutting-edge next generation CAR-T therapy."

More information on the TcBuster and other genome engineering services can be found at www.rndsystems.com/products/genome-engineering.

About Luminary Therapeutics

Luminary Therapeutics is a pre-clinical cell therapy company developing next generation non-viral autologous cell treatments for cancers and autoimmune diseases. Luminary's primary focus is to develop CAR T and other next generation cell therapies that address the antigen escape issue present with existing therapies. Luminary utilizes Bio-Techne's TcBuster™ transposon technology to reduce safety concerns, costs, and time delays associated with viral based cell therapies. Located in Minneapolis, Luminary's team is comprised of cellular therapy veterans, industry leaders, and world-renowned cancer geneticist leaders from top biotech and consulting organizations. Luminary seeks novel next generation licensing opportunities with strong intellectual property (IP) for the treatment of solid tumors and in underserved disorders.

For more information visit www.luminarytx.com

