IGT ADVANTAGE Casino Management System to Modernize the Gaming Experience at Circus Circus

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC (IGT) (NYSE: IGT) announced that it is replacing a competitor's system with its state-of-the-art IGT ADVANTAGE® Casino Management System (CMS) at the iconic Circus Circus hotel and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Nevada.

"Circus Circus has continuously focused on delivering entertaining experiences for our guests, and our conversion to the IGT ADVANTAGE CMS will modernize our gaming floor, significantly streamlining our operations and helping to enhance patron loyalty and the overall player experience," said Stephan Angeles, Circus Circus Vice President of Finance.

"By converting to the IGT ADVANTAGE system, Circus Circus is enhancing its efficiency and performance, while also ensuring long-term capacity for future growth as gaming technology and player preferences continue to evolve," said Ryan Reddy, IGT Senior Vice President of Global Product Management for VLT, Systems and Payments. "Our flexible, modular system, which easily integrates with third-party solutions, will transform Circus Circus' gaming technology infrastructure, helping them to grow their business while intensifying their focus on delivering highly engaging experiences to their patrons."

The IGT ADVANTAGE CMS leverages nearly three decades of performance in the field to help drive business outcomes and improve operational efficiency. The Circus Circus deployment, planned for Q2 of 2021, will connect all 1,100 machines as well as table games, and will integrate with the property's food and beverage, retail point-of-sale and hotel management systems.

The IGT ADVANTAGE CMS core delivery will include Patron Management, a powerful tool for building customized events and promotions; Machine Accounting, which streamlines and simplifies reporting; the EZPay ticketing solution; and Cage and Table Accounting.

The deployment will also include implementation of IGT's NexGen player tracking hardware, offering players a means to view account information, messaging, awards, and bonusing applications.

