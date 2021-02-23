Outfront Media Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Male To Participate In The Morgan Stanley Technology, Media And Telecom Conference

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that Jeremy Male, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to present at the 2021 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live and replay audio webcast will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.OUTFRONTmedia.com.

About OUTFRONT Media Inc.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

