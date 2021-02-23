Wolf Popper LLP Continues Investigation on Behalf of Investors in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV)

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Popper LLP is investigating potential securities fraud claims on behalf of purchasers of Clover Health Investments, Corp. common stock (NASDAQ: CLOV).

On April 21, 2020, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (SCH), a blank check/special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), had its IPO. SCH's securities were listed under the symbols IPOC, IPOC.WS, and IPOC.U. On October 6, 2020, SCH announced an agreement to merge with Clover Health Investments, Corp. The deal closed on January 7, 2021, and SCH changed its name to Clover Health Investments, Corp. and its stock symbol to "CLOV".

On February 4, 2021, Hindenburg Research issued a report alleging that Clover was "under active investigation by the Department of Justice (DOJ), which is investigating at least 12 issues ranging from kickbacks to marketing practices to undisclosed third-party deals, according to a Civil Investigative Demand (similar to a subpoena) [Hindenburg] obtained."

On this news, Clover's stock price fell over 12% and closed at $12.23 per share on February 4, 2021.

On February 5, Clover issued a response to the Hindenburg article. Clover stated, among other things, that it had received a "request for information," but not a Civil Investigation Demand or subpoena, from the DOJ. Clover also stated that SCH and Clover "were fully aware of the DOJ inquiry," but based on the views of outside counsel, among others, "we concluded that the fact of DOJ's request for information was not material and was not required to be specifically disclosed in our SEC filings." Also on February 5, 2021, Clover announced that it had "received a letter from the [SEC] indicating that it is conducting an investigation…relating to certain matters that are referenced in the [Hindenburg] article."

