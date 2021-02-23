>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

AAM to Present at the Wolfe Global Autos Conference on February 25

February 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:AXL +0%

PR Newswire

DETROIT, Feb. 23, 2021

DETROIT, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AAM), (NYSE: AXL) will participate in the Wolfe Global Autos Conference on February 25. Starting at 8:00 a.m. ET, David C. Dauch, AAM's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss recent business developments.

AAM logo (PRNewsfoto/American Axle & Manufacturing)

A live audio webcast will be accessible through the Investor Relations page on AAM's website (www.aam.com). A replay of the webcast will be available following the event.

About AAM
AAM (NYSE: AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Our presentation may contain "forward-looking" statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties described in our most recent filings on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and actual results may differ materially. Our presentation also may include certain non-GAAP financial measures. Information regarding these non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to GAAP financial information, is available on AAM's website (www.aam.com).

For more information:

Investor Contact:
David H. Lim
Head of Investor Relations
(313) 758-2006
[email protected]

Media Contact:
Christopher M. Son
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
(313) 758-4814
[email protected]

Or visit the AAM website at www.aam.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aam-to-present-at-the-wolfe-global-autos-conference-on-february-25-301232999.html

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)