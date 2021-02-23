>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

BESTSELLER Brands Embrace Live Shopping E-commerce Trend in Partnership With Bambuser

February 23, 2021 | About: OSTO:BUSER -0.68% FRA:5JL -2.77% STU:5JL +1.77%

PR Newswire

BRANDE, Denmark, Feb. 23, 2021

BRANDE, Denmark, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NAME IT and VERO MODA are entering the world of live shopping, in partnership with Bambuser. NAME IT became the first BESTSELLER brand to launch a live shopping broadcasting platform, which they have dubbed NAME IT LIVE.

NAME IT LIVE will broadcast several times per week, with prominent Danish influencers on occasion taking part as hosts or guests. Initially limited to a Danish audience, NAME IT LIVE's debut broadcast kicked off on Monday 22 February 2021.

"We are extremely proud of being the first-ever Danish children's brand to launch a live shopping broadcast. This is a unique possibility for us to communicate with our customers in a whole new way. In the live streams we will highlight styles and trends, but also share more educational content like our Better Materials programme," says Matilde Louise Damsgaard, International Marketing Manager at NAME IT.

VERO MODA expects to go live on Friday 26 February 2021 with a run of three shows in three days, with an initial focus on Denmark, the Netherlands and Germany.

"Looking at stats, live viewings on Facebook spiked by 50 percent during lockdown, while viewings on Instagram surged by 70 percent. Meanwhile, 89 percent of consumers expect to increase their live shopping in the coming year," explains VERO MODA's Digital B2C Team Leader Anne-Katrine Bjerregaard Madsen.

"So there's no doubt that the live format is super relevant and the direction retailers need to go. Another super important thing to note is that consumers want proof before they buy and they want to be reassured. Human-driven content like influencer live streams are therefore a great way to create trust."

Monday's launch of NAME IT LIVE marked a significant milestone for live shopping in BESTSELLER - a project that has quickly developed from a standing start over the past month.

NAME IT and VERO MODA have linked with one of the world's leading providers of live shopping - Bambuser - to develop their respective platforms. While watching the show, consumers can chat with the hosts and guests, as well as browse relevant styles.

"Live shopping brings a unique shopping experience both for us as a brand and for the viewers," says Ajla Smrkovic, NAME IT's Digital Communication Responsible.

Contact information:

Maryam Ghahremani
CEO Bambuser
[email protected]
+46 8 400 160 02

Bambuser is a software company specializing in interactive live video streaming. The Company's primary product, Live Video Shopping, is a cloud-based software solution that is used by customers such as global e-commerce and retail businesses to host live shopping experiences on websites, mobile apps and social media. Bambuser was founded in 2007 and has its headquarters in Stockholm. Erik Penser Bank AB is Bambuser's Certified Adviser.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bambuser/r/bestseller-brands-embrace-live-shopping-e-commerce-trend-in-partnership-with-bambuser,c3294046

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bestseller-brands-embrace-live-shopping-e-commerce-trend-in-partnership-with-bambuser-301233458.html

SOURCE Bambuser


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)