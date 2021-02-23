OTC Markets Group Welcomes BIGG Digital Assets Inc. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) ("Netcoins"), an online cryptocurrency brokerage, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group ("BIG"), a developer of Blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. BIGG Digital Assets upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

BIGG Digital Assets begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "BBKCF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

BIGG CEO, Mark Binns, commented, "We are very pleased to reach the milestone of trading on OTCQX, and look forward to the increased exposure that the OTCQX will bring to potential investors in BIGG including US investment funds and family offices."

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins (netcoins.ca) and Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app.

Blockchain Intelligence Group (BIG) has developed a Blockchain-agnostic search and analytics engine, QLUETM, enabling Law Enforcement, RegTech, Regulators and Government Agencies to visually track, trace and monitor cryptocurrency transactions at a forensic level. Our commercial product, BitRank Verified®, offers a "risk score" for cryptocurrencies, enabling RegTech, banks, ATMs, exchanges, and retailers to meet traditional regulatory/compliance requirements.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

Subscribe to the OTC Markets RSS Feed

Media Contact:

OTC Markets Group Inc., +1 (212) 896-4428, [email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/otc-markets-group-welcomes-bigg-digital-assets-inc-to-otcqx-301232851.html

SOURCE OTC Markets Group Inc.