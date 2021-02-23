>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Timken Recognized Among World's Most Ethical Companies® for 11th Time

February 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:TKR +0%

Ethisphere cites company's leadership and commitment to advancing integrity among reasons for inclusion on list

PR Newswire

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2021

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com), a world leader in engineered bearings and power transmission products, has earned a spot among the World's Most Ethical Companies® for the 11th time. Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, announced Timken and the rest of its 2021 honorees today.

The Timken Company Logo. (PRNewsfoto/The Timken Company)

"This recognition reflects the ethical mindset of our 17,000-plus global associates and our ongoing commitment to growing our collective knowledge, advancing our sustainability efforts and promoting leadership inside and outside of our company," said Richard G. Kyle, Timken president and chief executive officer. "We apply our engineering and systems thinking to not only our products and services, but also how we support our communities as a global industrial leader."

This year, 135 honorees from 22 countries and 47 industries earned a spot on the list. Timken is among eight companies honored in the industrial manufacturing category.

To compile the list, Ethisphere assesses a company's culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

"Timken continues to earn the trust of stakeholders through its commitment to leading with ethics and integrity," said Ethisphere CEO Timothy Erblich. "Earning the World's Most Ethical Companies designation for a remarkable 11th time underscores Timken's unwavering commitment to the highest values and helping to advance the communities it calls home. Congratulations to everyone at Timken for this incredible accomplishment."

The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About The Timken Company
The Timken Company (NYSE: TKR; www.timken.com) designs a growing portfolio of engineered bearings and power transmission products. With more than a century of knowledge and innovation, we continuously improve the reliability and efficiency of global machinery and equipment to move the world forward. Timken posted $3.5 billion in sales in 2020 and employs more than 17,000 people globally, operating from 42 countries.

Media Relations:
Scott Schroeder
234.262.6420
[email protected]

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/timken-recognized-among-worlds-most-ethical-companies-for-11th-time-301232727.html

SOURCE The Timken Company


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)