Ovation Science Increases Access to U.S. Investors with Listing on OTCQB Under the Symbol OVATF

VANCOUVER, BC and LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (CSE: OVAT) (OTC: OVATF) - Ovation Science Inc. ("Ovation" or the "Company"), a topical and transdermal cannabis product development company with a patented skin delivery technology and backed by over twenty years of research and development, is pleased to announce it has secured a U.S. listing on the OTCQB ("OTCQB Market") under the symbol OVATF. Shares will begin trading as of February 23, 2021 and will allow for greater visibility to the U.S. investment community of the Company's shares. The Ovation shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "OVAT".

Additionally, the Company has been granted DTC eligibility from the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") which will significantly simplify the process of trading the Company's common shares in the U.S. DTC allows for the electronic transfer and settlement of Ovation shares in the United States.

"This OTCQB listing is another milestone in Ovation's corporate expansion strategy as we drive increased awareness of our growing company and our proprietary topical and transdermal cannabis products. It is an important step that allows us access to a wider range of investors and to grow our investor base across multiple markets," said Terry Howlett, CEO of Ovation Science. He added, "With the recent surge in interest and transactions in the cannabis industry in the U.S., we believe this listing is timely and an important step in our continued objective to drive shareholder value."

The OTCQB Market has a cross-trading platform and therefore allows investors in the United States with the ability to access Ovation's shares in U.S dollars during U.S market hours. The OTCQB Market is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Ovation's stock on the OTCQB can be accessed on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/OVATF/overview.

About Ovation Science Inc.

Ovation Science Inc. is a research and development company that develops topical and transdermal consumer products including its CBD/THC cannabis formulations including ARLO CBD Beauty and InVibe® MD ("health & wellness" line), and secondly, its unique DermSafe® hand sanitizer; all made with its patented Invisicare® skin delivery technology. The technology enhances the delivery of ingredients to and through the skin and is protected by patents in eleven countries. With over twenty years of topical and transdermal drug delivery experience in the pharmaceutical market, Ovation's management and science team have created a unique pipeline of over twenty-five patent-protected medical / wellness topical and transdermal products along with a line of anti-aging / beauty formulas. Ovation earns revenues from licensing and development fees, royalties, the sale of Invisicare to its licensees along with revenue from its own product sales. Ovation has offices in Vancouver, BC Canada and Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Ovation trades on the CSE under the symbol OVAT and in the USA on OTC Markets under the symbol OVATF. Visit our website www.ovationscience.com for more information.

