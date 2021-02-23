Maxim Integrated Presents Game-Changing Technology at embedded world DIGITAL 2021

MUNICH, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At embedded world DIGITAL 2021 (March 1-5, 2021), Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) will showcase its analog and mixed-signal technology for automotive, healthcare, industrial, artificial intelligence (AI) and security applications. With 28 technical demos and a series of live and on-demand webinars, the company will present practical solutions and design tools for a broad range of embedded applications. In addition, Maxim's technology experts will be available for individual meetings to show how to integrate game-changing technologies quickly and seamlessly into the embedded designs of tomorrow.

Visitors to the virtual booth will also have the opportunity to register and participate in a raffle drawing to win one of four different evaluation kits and reference design boards:

MAXREFDES177#: IO-Link Universal Analog IO reference design

MAX17220EVKIT: Ultra-low quiescent current step-up DC-DC converter for wearables/IoT

MAX77863EVKIT: PMIC for mobile devices using SoC application processors

MAX77839EVKIT: Buck-boost DC-DC converter for 5G, GSM and narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) applications

Demo Program

Maxim will present a series of demos that allow visitors to explore its technology in a variety of themes:

Moving Intelligence Next to the Factory Floor

These demos show how Maxim's Go-IO, software configurable universal IO and intelligent sensors are used in industrial and building automation applications to increase productivity and reduce downtime.

Visitors will experience the benefits of Maxim's complete ECG, PPG, and temperature sensing development platform (HSP3.0), combining all these functions in a wearable form factor – a revolutionary healthcare platform that dramatically reduces time-to-market. Also on view is a demo that will show how to combine solar power with other power management solutions to considerably extend the battery life of wearable sensors.

AI inferencing is a real challenge for battery powered edge devices. Maxim's breakthrough AI accelerator uses an innovative hardware approach to increase inferencing without increasing power consumption. Visitors can learn how Maxim's AI technology is used for face and keyword identification and experience an AI camera (MAXCAM) in action.

Live and On-demand Webinars

To complement these demos, Maxim will present a series of hosted, live and on-demand webinars, presenting practical hints and tips for embedded designers' real-world problems.

Hosted, live webinars will include:

"The Power to Make Your Wireless IoT Devices More Reliable and Longer Lasting, Literally" presented by Simon Lu, Business Manager and Kevin Nguyen, applications engineer with Maxim's Battery Power Solutions Business Unit at 5pm CET/ 8am PST on March 2, 2021.

"How to Design A Power Stage for Your Embedded Drive" presented by Göran Eggers, Trinamic Motion Control, now part of Maxim Integrated, at 5pm CET/ 8am PST on March 2, 2021.

while some of the many on-demand webinars include:

Cutting the Power Cord in AI: Enabling Battery Powered Devices to See and Hear

This 30-minute webinar discusses AI at the edge and the benefits of Maxim's new AI accelerator.

Covering end-to-end security between a network node and a cloud service and how to implement it with Maxim's ChipDNA™ physically unclonable functionality (PUF) technology.

Attendees will learn how to add security and authenticate automotive endpoints using just one chip.

Click here for a complete listing and further details on all available webinars.

Speaking Sessions:

Maxim Integrated's experts will deliver technical presentations at the official conferences at embedded world 2021 DIGITAL.

embedded world Conference :

" Meeting the Complex Power Supply Demands of ADAS and Autonomous Driving Functions " presented by Sebastian Scholz , senior field applications engineer with Maxim Integrated's Automotive Business Unit at Session 5.2 (Hardware Power) from 5:15pm - 5:45pm CET / 8:15am - 8:45am PST on March 1, 2021 .

presented by , senior field applications engineer with Maxim Integrated's Automotive Business Unit at Session 5.2 (Hardware Power) from / on . "Low Voltage Signal-Chain for the IoT Sensors of the Future" presented by Maurizio Gavardoni, senior principal member of technical staff with Maxim Integrated's Core Products Group at Session 10.3 (System-on-Chip: Analog RF & Mixed Signal) from 5:15pm - 5:45pm CET / 8:15am - 8:45am PST on March 4, 2021 .

electronic displays conference 2021 DIGITAL :

"A Cost-Effective Gesture Solution for Enhanced Driver Safety in Automotive Applications" presented by Szu-Kang Hsien, director with Maxim Integrated's Automotive Business Unit at Session 9 (User Interfaces and Flexible Displays) from 4:15pm - 4:35pm CET / 7:15am - 7:35am PST on March 3, 2021 .

About Maxim Integrated

Maxim Integrated, an engineer's engineering company, exists to solve the designer's toughest problems in order to empower design innovation. Our broad portfolio of high-performance semiconductors, combined with world-class tools and support, delivers essential analog solutions including efficient power, precision measurement, reliable connectivity and robust protection along with intelligent processing. Designers in application areas such as automotive, communications, consumer, data center, healthcare, industrial and IoT trust Maxim to help them quickly develop smaller, smarter and more secure designs. Learn more at https://www.maximintegrated.com.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

