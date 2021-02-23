Northwell Health Uses Oracle Cloud to Help Manage COVID-19 Healthcare Crisis and Onboard 700 Temporary Workers

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle today announced that Northwell Health, one of the largest health systems in New York, turned to Oracle Analytics Cloud, built on the highly secure, scalable Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, and Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse to optimize patient care during the COVID-19 pandemic. With Oracle, Northwell Health is able to monitor available nursing resources, predict upcoming staffing needs and accommodate a continually shifting patient load.

Northwell Health operates 23 hospitals with a combined 74,000 employees across New York and treats millions of patients annually. In the fight against COVID-19, every minute counts and having quick access to astronomical amounts of data combined with powerful analytics to enable visibility into rapidly changing patient loads and staffing requirements has given Northwell Health the necessary speed to optimize patient care. In order to not be overburdened with an influx of infected patients, Northwell Health quickly consolidates disparate data sources from Oracle and non-Oracle applications to automate fundamental administrative processes and prepare the organization for a possible future resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

"We realized we needed a better way to calculate staffing needs and manage our search for staff so we could maximize patient safety," said Elina Petrillo, Assistant Vice President, HR Technology, Northwell Health. "We were able to quickly – in less than a month – create an analytics dashboard with Oracle Analytics Cloud. Our dashboard for staffing is an actionable dashboard providing automated insight into our staffing picture during times of crisis and beyond. With a real-time-staffing dashboard we were able to more efficiently deploy over 700 agency nurses to sites where they are most needed."

"We're proud to be supporting Northwell Health in the fight against COVID-19," said T.K. Anand, Senior Vice President, Oracle Analytics. "Being able to quickly extract critical insights from your data, especially for organizations on the frontlines, is paramount – you can't be worried about stitching together spreadsheets when lives are at stake. Having a single platform with accessible and dependable augmented analytics means Northwell doesn't have to do manual data integration or jump between applications, increasing productivity across the board, especially for clinical staff delivering patient care."

Northwell Health also had the foresight to jump straight to Oracle Cloud HCM, rolling out payroll, core HR, benefits, recruitment, compensation, talent management, learning and helpdesk modules to enable one system of truth for Northwell's HR leaders. Now more than ever, the automation and ability to collaborate across hospitals has helped Northwell better connect and serve its workforce. Centralizing data into a unified platform has not only created immense value for HR, nursing leadership, and front-line managers but also helped Northwell's internal agency manage agency nurses and control spending.

Before implementing Oracle Analytics Cloud, Northwell Health's data was decentralized and managed by individual hospitals. Analysts used spreadsheets to crunch data and help administrators understand staffing shortages at each hospital and unit. Using Oracle Analytics Cloud and Oracle Autonomous Data Warehouse, Northwell is able to automate the process of pulling data from their scheduling platform and marry staffing scheduling data with data about the number of patients at their hospitals. Through an HR dashboard, chief nursing officers and HR leaders can stay up to date on patient inflows, recruitment and resource requirements, and clinical leaders can use the data to deploy additional staff for optimized patient care.

To further increase their productivity levels, Northwell Health also uses Oracle's mobile capabilities to extend secure access to employees via their smart phones and tablets. This is especially important to help ensure that additional critical care nurses and respiratory therapists are available and on the floor for each shift as planned.

Northwell Health selected Oracle in FY18Q3.

About Oracle

Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About Northwell Health

Northwell Health is New York State's largest healthcare provider and private employer, with 23 hospitals, about 750 outpatient facilities and more than 13,600 affiliated physicians. We care for over two million people annually in the New York metro area and beyond, thanks to philanthropic support from our communities. Our 70,000 employees – 16,000-plus nurses and 4,000 employed doctors, including members of Northwell Health Physician Partners – are working to change healthcare for the better. We're making breakthroughs in medicine at the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. training the next generation of medical professionals at the visionary Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and the Hofstra Northwell School of Graduate Nursing and Physician Assistant Studies. For information on our more than 100 medical specialties, visit Northwell.edu and follow us @NorthwellHealth on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

