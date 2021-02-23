>
Aptiv Named One of World's Most Ethical Companies for Ninth Consecutive Year

February 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:APTV -2.01%

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the ninth consecutive year, Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global technology company enabling the future of mobility, announced today it has been recognized as one of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

(PRNewsfoto/Aptiv PLC)

"Aptiv's mission of enabling a safer, greener and more connected world has never been more important than it is today," said Kevin Clark, president and chief executive officer, Aptiv. "Amidst an unprecedented year of challenges, Aptiv team members were unwavering in their commitment to living our values, enabling us to keep our employees safe while delivering sustainable, long-term value to customers, shareholders, and the communities in which we operate."

Aptiv's industry-leading portfolio of advanced technologies is solving the industry's biggest challenges and enabling a safer, greener and more connected future of mobility. To learn more about Aptiv's commitment to making the world a better place, please visit Aptiv.com/sustainability.

About Aptiv
Aptiv is a global technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions enabling the future of mobility. Visit aptiv.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aptiv-named-one-of-worlds-most-ethical-companies-for-ninth-consecutive-year-301233136.html

SOURCE Aptiv PLC


