Comscore Continues Measurement Innovation with New US Patent for CTV, OTT and Video Ad Effectiveness

February 23, 2021 | About: NAS:SCOR

Achievement adds to Comscore's industry-leading ad measurement suite and underscores commitment to innovation

PR Newswire

RESTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2021

RESTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, today announced that the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has granted it a patent on its "System and Method for Analyzing the Effectiveness of Content Advertisements".

This patent covers Comscore's process of determining the effectiveness of Connected TV (CTV), over-the-top (OTT) and other video advertisements by correlating exposure to presented advertisements with the subsequent viewing of the content that was promoted in the advertisements. By allowing for a more accurate picture of the effectiveness of video advertisements, this process enables marketers to more efficiently manage their advertising spend and drive revenue and business growth. Those seeking further information can reference US Pat. No. 10,929,871.

"Comscore is committed to developing tools and solutions that empower marketers to more accurately reach audiences and drive business growth," said David Algranati, Chief Product Officer, Comscore. "This latest patent builds on Comscore's superior capabilities to measure the effectiveness of advertisements and we are thrilled to add it to our growing suite of product innovation."

Comscore's commitment to innovation is underscored by the numerous U.S. patents it has been granted over the last five years, including a recent patent for household viewership aggregation. Comscore has brought substantial privacy-conscious digital and TV product innovation to the market as part of Comscore's roadmap for delivering superior measurement now and in the future.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement. To learn more, visit www.comscore.com.

New comScore logo (PRNewsFoto/comScore, Inc.)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/comscore-continues-measurement-innovation-with-new-us-patent-for-ctv-ott-and-video-ad-effectiveness-301233076.html

SOURCE Comscore


