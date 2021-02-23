>
Dana Incorporated Names Byron Foster as Chief Commercial, Marketing, Communications Officer

February 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:DAN -1.61%

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dana Incorporated (NYSE: DAN) announced today that Byron Foster has joined the company as senior vice president and chief commercial, marketing, and communications officer for Dana.

Mr. Foster has responsibility for leading and supporting all of Dana's commercial opportunities globally, along with oversight responsibilities for marketing and communications.

Mr. Foster is a veteran of the mobility industry, serving for more than two decades in senior executive roles at Johnson Controls, Inc., and Adient plc.

"Byron brings tremendous commercial and operational experience to Dana. He will ensure that the entire enterprise is collaborating with customers at the highest levels to identify value-add opportunities for them," said James Kamsickas, Dana chairman and CEO. "He will also lead a robust process for sharing product technology information across the organization for the benefit of our customers while managing the career development program for sales personnel and identifying other commercial synergies."

Mr. Foster earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Michigan and a Master of Business Management degree from Northwestern University.

About Dana Incorporated
Dana is a leader in the design and manufacture of highly efficient propulsion and energy-management solutions for all mobility markets across the globe. The company's conventional and clean-energy solutions support nearly every vehicle manufacturer with drive and motion systems; electrodynamic technologies, including software and controls; and thermal, sealing, and digital solutions.

Based in Maumee, Ohio, USA, the company reported sales of $7.1 billion in 2020 with 38,000 associates in 33 countries across six continents. Founded in 1904, Dana was named one of "America's Most Responsible Companies 2021" by Newsweek for its emphasis on sustainability and social responsibility. The company is driven by a high-performance culture that focuses on its people, which has earned it global recognition as a top employer, including "World's Best Employer" from Forbes magazine. Learn more at dana.com.

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dana-incorporated-names-byron-foster-as-chief-commercial-marketing-communications-officer-301233165.html

SOURCE Dana Incorporated


