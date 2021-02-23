INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies on Behalf of Shareholders - FFG, PRSP, EGOV, SYNC, HLIX, SMTX

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: FFG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company for $56.00 per share in cash. If you are an FBL shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Perspecta Inc. (NYSE: PRSP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Peraton, a portfolio company of Veritas Capital. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Perspecta shareholders will receive $29.35 per share in cash. If you are a Perspecta shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Tyler Technologies, Inc. for $34.00 per share in cash. If you are a NIC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Synacor, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYNC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Centre Lane Partners, LLC for $2.20 in cash per share. If you are a Synacor shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTC: HLIX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Medical Outcomes Research Analytics, LLC. Under the merger, Helix shareholders will receive 0.05 shares of a newly formed company, Forian Inc., for each share of Helix common stock. If you are a Helix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SMTC Corporation (NASDAQ: SMTX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital for $6.044 per share in cash. If you are a SMTC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

