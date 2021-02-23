Chubb Launches BLINK by Chubb®, a New Brand that Simplifies Insurance for Digitally Savvy Consumers

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb announced today the launch of BLINKSM by Chubb®, a new brand focused on delivering easy, effortless and affordable insurance products for digitally savvy consumers.

Blink is a suite of Chubb-backed consumer insurance products that the company's affinity and digital broker partners will be able to offer to their customers, supplementing their own products and services with relevant offerings that can deepen customer relationships and loyalty. The first Blink product, available now in 25 states, is personal cyber protection.

"Consumers will have the ability to select coverage options they need now, at their current stage of life, through brands they already love and trust," said Laura Bennett, Senior Vice President of eConsumer for Chubb in North America. "Blink will appeal to consumer-savvy companies looking to create added value and increase customer loyalty through an insurance offering backed and sold by an industry leader like Chubb. Whether it's an offer made alongside a purchase, or an integrated experience using Blink APIs, Blink reimagines how customers experience insurance in the digital world."

With the financial strength, product breadth and underwriting excellence offered by Chubb, the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurer, Blink offers more than just a new digital insurance option. With Blink, customers get Chubb's deep insurance expertise, world-class claims service as well as an end-to-end digital experience to make the purchase and service experience effortless.

Blink offers flexible, customizable coverage options. Policies are modular, and written in plain, understandable language. In short, the coverage is crafted for consumers who are just beginning to identify their insurance needs and for those who know exactly what coverages they want.

We live in an increasingly digital world with elevated cyber risks associated with the new environment of remote working. A Chubb survey revealed there is a significant gap between those who are concerned about personal cyber security (more than 80%) and those who have cyber insurance protection (just 16%).

Blink's Cyber Protection is an easy way to address that gap for the customers of Chubb's affinity and digital broker partners. For about the cost of a cup of coffee or an ice cream cone each month, consumers can purchase $10,000 in cyber protection coverage for one household. Increased coverage limits can be purchased for extended protection for up to five additional households to protect consumers' shared digital worlds.

"Blink is an exciting evolution for Chubb, allowing us to help ease first-time, or digitally-savvy, insurance consumers into the right coverage at the right time in their lives," says Sean Ringsted, Executive Vice President, Chubb Group, Chief Digital Officer and Chief Risk Officer. "Chubb's proven track-record of scaling our network of partnerships has opened new revenue opportunities as well as created unique customer experiences in a digital world."

For more information about adding Blink to your company's core products and services, or to get a quote for Blink cyber protection, visit www.blinkinsured.com (currently not available in all states).

About Chubb

Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb maintains executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 31,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chubb-launches-blink-by-chubb-a-new-brand-that-simplifies-insurance-for-digitally-savvy-consumers-301233269.html

SOURCE Chubb