Croatia grants Lleida.net a patent for its method of receiving certified emails

February 23, 2021 | About: XPAR:ALLLN +0% OTCPK:LLEIF +0%

PR Newswire

ZAGREB, Croatia, Feb. 23, 2021

ZAGREB, Croatia, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Croatian authorities have granted Spanish listed company Lleida.net (BME: LLN) (EPA: ALLLN) (OTCQX: LLEIF) a new patent for its Method for the registration and certification of receipt of electronic mail.

This patent, granted in Zagreb by the Croatian State Intellectual Property Office (SIPO), is valid for 20 years.

The grant follows a patent granted for this method by the European Patent and Trademark Office in 2019.

Among the listed company's clients who use this system are insurance companies and banking institutions, which use it to provide reliable proof of receipt of their communications by their clients.

It is also the method used by the Spanish Football League for its audiovisual rights auction.

To date, the company has received 201 patents worldwide for its inventions in the areas of certified electronic notification, contracting and signature, and its intellectual property portfolio is one of the largest in the world.

Among the authorities that have recognised Lleida.net's intellectual property work are those of the European Union, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, China, Japan, South Africa, Colombia and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

"The commitment to intellectual property is one of the pillars of our strategy, and our position in Europe is, at the moment, extremely solid," explained Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of the company.

Currently, more than 75 countries recognise the legal validity of its electronic methods as a means of certifying legal notices in procurement processes.

The company is also the official provider of certified electronic communications for national postal services such as the United Arab Emirates, Colombia, South Africa and Zambia, among others.

Lleida.net, which has more than 3,000 shareholders, is listed on BME Growth in Madrid, the OTCQX index in New York and Euronext Growth in Paris.

Contact:

The Paloma Project
Media, [email protected]
+356 7946 7486
https://www.Lleida.net

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/croatia-grants-lleidanet-a-patent-for-its-method-of-receiving-certified-emails-301233299.html

SOURCE Lleida.net


