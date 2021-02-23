>
3M Named as One of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute for 8th Consecutive Year

February 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:MMM +0.51%

PR Newswire

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 23, 2021

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ethisphere Institute today recognized 3M (NYSE: MMM) for ethics and integrity in business conduct and compliance for the eighth straight year. 3M is one of only eight industrial companies worldwide to be honored this year.

The Ethisphere Institute recognized 3M as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies.

Recognizing that corporate integrity, character, and transparency impact the public trust of companies, the Ethisphere Institute defines and advances standards of ethical business practices through data-driven insights.

"Acting with unwavering integrity is a critical component of 3M's culture and guides how 3M does business," said Michael Duran, 3M vice president and chief ethics and compliance officer. "In these challenging times, I am especially proud of the more than 90,000 3Mers who every day live 3M values and protect our reputation. This honor and our success as a company belongs to them."

3M's Code of Conduct is part of 3M's values and is a competitive advantage. It is what makes 3M's reputation as an ethical company among consumers and across many industries. 3M leaders create and promote a workplace environment where compliance and ethical business conduct are expected and encouraged by leading through example.

3M is one of 135 companies around the world designated as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2021. The assessment includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

This year, questions focused on how companies are handling global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors as well as safety, equity and inclusion, and social justice.

You can learn more about 3M's Code of Conduct and Ethics & Compliance by visiting:
https://www.3m.com/3M/en_US/ethics-compliance/code/

The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at:
https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees

About 3M
At 3M, we apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily as our employees connect with customers all around the world. Learn more about 3M's creative solutions to global challenges at www.3M.com or on Twitter @3M or @3MNews.

3M (PRNewsfoto/3M)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/3m-named-as-one-of-the-worlds-most-ethical-companies-by-ethisphere-institute-for-8th-consecutive-year-301232879.html

SOURCE 3M


