90+ Financial Institutions Provide Real-Time Payments through Jack Henry

MONETT, Mo., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY), a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for the financial services industry, confirmed that 93 financial institutions are live on its faster payments hub, JHA PayCenter™. In total, more than 170 banks and credit unions are contracted to leverage JHA PayCenter to connect to The Clearing House's RTP® network and/or Early Warning Services' Zelle Network®. Jack Henry's clients represent most of the financial institutions live on the RTP network to-date.

JHA PayCenter is a proprietary payments hub that provides seamless connections to the RTP and Zelle networks and will connect to future real-time payment networks including FedNow. It enables near-real-time payments to be sent and received through all of Jack Henry's core and digital solutions. It also supports third-party core, mobile, and online solutions.

Financial institutions such as West Virginia-based City National Bank, which went live with Banno Mobile™ last year are now able to transact real-time payments seamlessly with JHA PayCenter. Jesse Holston, associate vice president and digital channels manager at City National Bank, commented, "Jack Henry empowers us to provide a great digital user experience that includes sending and receiving real-time Zelle payments within our app – something our customers want. The integration was seamless, and our customer feedback has been great. During these uncertain times, we are glad to decrease the friction in our customers' everyday financial experiences."

The faster payments hub expedites how quickly banks and credit unions can go to market with high-demand payment options and alleviates them from having to build their own connections to each network. According to Levvel's 2021 Real Time Payments Market Insight Report, most respondent organizations see the benefits of using real-time payments, with 76% believing it will provide them with a competitive advantage. Jack Henry plans to onboard 20 to 25 institutions monthly in 2021.

Tede Forman, head of consumer and commercial payments at Jack Henry, added, "The public's attention towards improving cash flow and expediting funds availability has sharpened. We want more consumers and businesses to be able to rely on their primary financial institution to support their real-time payment experiences. JHA PayCenter allows us to make faster payments services a reality for financial institutions of all sizes."

About The Clearing House

The Clearing House operates U.S-based payments networks that clear and settle more than $2 trillion each day through wire, ACH, check image, and the RTP® network. It is the nation's most experienced payments company, with a long track record of providing secure and reliable systems, payments innovation, and strategic thought leadership to financial institutions. Most recently, The Clearing House has revolutionized U.S. payments infrastructure with the RTP network, which supports the immediate clearing and settlement of payments, along with the ability to exchange related payment information across the same secure channel. These RTP capabilities enable all financial institutions to offer safer, faster, and smarter digital transaction services for their corporate and retail customers. Learn more at www.theclearinghouse.org.

About Zelle®

Brought to you by Early Warning Services, LLC, an innovator in payment and risk management solutions, Zelle makes it fast, safe and easy for money to move. The Zelle Network® connects financial institutions of all sizes, enabling consumers and businesses to send fast digital payments to people they know and trust with a bank account in the U.S. Funds are available directly in bank accounts generally within minutes when the recipient is already enrolled with Zelle. To learn more about Zelle and its participating financial institutions, visit www.zellepay.com.

Zelle and the Zelle related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry (NASDAQ:JKHY) is a leading provider of technology solutions primarily for the financial services industry. We are a S&P 500 company that serves approximately 8,700 clients nationwide through three divisions: Jack Henry Banking® supports banks ranging from community banks to multi-billion-dollar institutions; Symitar® provides industry-leading solutions to credit unions of all sizes; and ProfitStars® offers highly specialized solutions to financial institutions of every asset size, as well as diverse corporate entities outside of the financial services industry. With a heritage that has been dedicated to openness, partnership, and user centricity for more than 40 years, we are well-positioned as a driving market force in future-ready digital solutions and payment processing services. We empower our clients and consumers with the human-centered, tech-forward, and insights-driven solutions that will get them where they want to go. Are you future ready? Additional information is available at www.jackhenry.com .

