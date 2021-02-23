Qualtrics Announces New Solution and Strategic Partnership with Korn Ferry to Help Organizations Increase Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Workplace

SALT LAKE CITY and SEATTLE, Feb 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader in customer and employee experiences and creator of the experience management (XM) category, today released a new solution to help organizations uncover critical insights about diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging within their organizations, and empower them to take actions that drive powerful, measurable, and systemic change. The company is also partnering with Korn Ferry, to extend the power of the Qualtrics DEI solution.

Research shows that diverse organizations have higher levels of engagement, innovation, ability to attract talent, job satisfaction and employee retention. Now, more than ever before, leaders are working to create diverse, inclusive, and equitable workplaces for all employees. Unfortunately, many executives, HR teams, DEI leaders, and managers don't know where to start or how to drive lasting change.

Qualtrics helps DEI Leaders Identify and Close DEI Experience Gaps

The Qualtrics DEI solution uses proven best practices and a validated model that measures drivers of inclusion including equitable processes, individual belonging and authenticity, and psychological safety across the entire employee experience -- from the candidate experience, to onboarding and ongoing tenure. By combining these DEI experience insights with operational and demographic data from existing HR systems, organizations now have the ability to easily and quickly identify the most impactful actions that will drive inclusive, equitable, and diverse processes and cultures.

"The best organizations in the world don't view DEI as an HR initiative, but as a business imperative that makes them stronger. Driving lasting and impactful change requires a data-driven approach to understand what is working, what is not, and where the gaps are," said Jay Choi, Chief Product Officer, Qualtrics. "With Qualtrics DEI solution organizations will have the data they need to create more diverse teams that perform better, are more engaged, and stay longer."

The solution combines research-backed best practices paired with Qualtrics' leading Employee Experience technology and can be embedded across current employee experience programs, or run as a standalone program to:

Empower DEI leaders with research backed and relevant methods: Pre-built question sets and guides will help leaders ask the right questions in the right way at the right times to get the most impactful insights from employees. With easy-to-use technology and consultative methodology and services, success can happen wherever you are in the DEI journey.

Pre-built question sets and guides will help leaders ask the right questions in the right way at the right times to get the most impactful insights from employees. With easy-to-use technology and consultative methodology and services, success can happen wherever you are in the DEI journey. Deliver real-time insights to all managers for more active engagement: Leaders can easily view where they can have the most impact, what processes contain bias, and where to close diversity and inclusion gaps for employees across their teams. Analytics and prescriptive insights empower managers to continually build a culture of belonging with their teams.

Leaders can easily view where they can have the most impact, what processes contain bias, and where to close diversity and inclusion gaps for employees across their teams. Analytics and prescriptive insights empower managers to continually build a culture of belonging with their teams. Create flexible programs to adapt to ever-evolving DEI needs: HR managers, executives, and others can easily connect with HR systems to bring together operational data and employee directories to the DEI programs. The flexible and dynamic questionnaire and report builder makes evolving and personalizing your program simple, fast, and service-free.

Qualtrics and Korn Ferry Partner to Accelerate DEI Program Success

In addition, Qualtrics and Korn Ferry, the global organizational consulting firm with a practice specializing in diversity, equity and inclusion, are announcing a strategic partnership to accelerate and expand the impact of DEI efforts. This offering will combine Qualtrics powerful cloud solution with Korn Ferry's DEI expertise to help organizations become more structurally and behaviorally inclusive. Korn Ferry's world-renowned DEI maturity model enables organizations to evaluate - through the eyes of their employees - the progress they have made in embedding DEI in their talent, business operations and market strategies.

"Boards, shareholders, employees, and customers all demand measurable progress on organizations' diversity, equity and inclusion efforts. They want to see a real transformation and sustainable inclusion embedded in everything an organization does – products, services, environments, and experiences," said Alina Polonskaia, a senior client partner and leader of Korn Ferry's global DEI practice. "By partnering with Qualtrics we introduce a unified approach to measure progress and allow for greater accountability for DEI. Our clients will be able to accelerate their DEI efforts through the use of best-in-class technology combined with a practical way of measuring their DEI progress."

Qualtrics EmployeeXM

The new DEI solution is part of Qualtrics EmployeeXM™, which automatically identifies the actions HR leaders, and managers, as well as operations, communications, and technology leaders can take to drive strategic transformation and improve the everyday experiences of employees. EmployeeXM was named a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: EX Management Platforms for Large Enterprises.

Additional Information:

To learn more about Qualtrics DEI solution please visit: qualtrics.com/employee-experience/diversity-inclusion/

For more on Korn Ferry + Qualtrics, please visit: qualtrics.com/marketplace/korn-ferry-dei-compass/

+ Qualtrics, please visit: For more information about Korn Ferry , please visit: kornferry.com/challenges/diversity-equity-and-inclusion

