Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. and SANSA Group Launch Video Series

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Curtis Mathes Grow Lights, Inc. (CMGL), a subsidiary of Curtis Mathes Corporation (OTC: TLED), launched their new video series to help cannabis growers wade through the confusion surrounding horticultural lighting. The video series began live at CMGL's YouTube® channel on Friday, February 19th and was hosted by Dr. Edward Westerfield, Chief Digital Media Officer of the SANSA Group.

Curtis Mathes believes that the new series will help horticulturists and decision-makers within the cannabis industry to separate fact from fiction when it comes to selecting and purchasing LED lighting for their crops. "Indoor controlled environment agriculture is a huge segment of cannabis cultivation in the US," said CMGL's COO & lighting designer, Robert Manes, "and as lighting makes up approximately 60% of capital expenditure for an indoor cannabis grow, it is incredibly important to get it right the first time. Using the correct spectrum, power and distribution of light means the difference between growing top shelf flower and lower grade, cheaper cannabis."

SANSA Group is CMGL's right-arm for product marketing in the United States. Dr. Westerfield is the group's media specialist and was instrumental in setting up the video series. The videos will feature commentary from CMGL's President & CSO, Dr. Zacariah Hildenbrand, COO Robert Manes and the company's customers and guest growers. "We have found large commercial growers are proceeding based on out of date and frankly wrong, assumptions about artificial lighting," said Dr. Westerfield, "This series of seminars will provide a science and evidence-based foundation to understand lighting and how plants use that light. This will allow growers to make decisions that will maximize crop yield....and profits."

About Curtis Mathes Corporation (TLED): TLED is focused on research, development, manufacturing, and sales of state-of-the-art Solid-State Lighting (SSL) in various frequency-specific lighting technologies industries. www.curtismathes.com / www.cmgrowlights.com / YouTube® Channel

