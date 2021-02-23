>
Articles 

Avis Budget Group Inc (CAR) EVP & CFO Brian J Choi Bought $1.1 million of Shares

February 23, 2021 | About: CAR +0.55%

EVP & CFO of Avis Budget Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Brian J Choi (insider trades) bought 23,735 shares of CAR on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $45.88 a share. The total cost of this purchase was $1.1 million.

Avis Budget Group Inc provides automotive vehicle rental and car sharing services. It offers various rental services under the Avis, Budget, and Zipcar brands. The firm has its own network of rental locations and licenses its brands to franchisees. Avis Budget Group Inc has a market cap of $3.53 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.500000 with and P/S ratio of 0.66. Avis Budget Group Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.70% over the past ten years. GuruFocus rated Avis Budget Group Inc the business predictability rank of 2.5-star. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Avis Budget Group Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Brian J Choi bought 23,735 shares of CAR stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $45.88. The price of the stock has increased by 10.07% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CAR, click here

.

Comments

