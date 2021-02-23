Fairholme Capital Cuts Berkshire, Exits Kraft Heinz

Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio)'s Fairholme Capital Management sold shares of the following stocks during the fourth quarter, which ended on Dec. 31.

Berkshire Hathaway

The firm reduced its position in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) by 10.61%. The trade had an impact of -4.82% on the portfolio.

The holding company has a market cap of $568 billion and an enterprise value of $653 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 8.95% and return on assets of 4.5% are outperforming 55% of companies in the insurance industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.25.

The largest guru shareholders of the company are Bill Gates (Trades, Portfolio)' foundation with 1.80% of outstanding shares, Diamond Hill Capital (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.11% and Tom Russo (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.09%.

The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co. (KHC) holding was closed, impacting the portfolio by -1.22%.

The food and beverage manufacturer has a market cap of $45.84 billion and an enterprise value of $70.87 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 0.71% and return on assets of 0.35% are underperforming 68% of companies in the consumer packaged goods industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.12 is far below the industry median of 0.49.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 26.63% of outstanding shares, followed by First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.59% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.16%.

Simon Property Group

The firm exited its Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) stake. The portfolio was impacted by -0.52%.

The U.S. real estate investment trust has a market cap of $35.91 billion and an enterprise value of $60.79 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 8 out of 10. The return on equity of 48.1% and return on assets of 3.35% are outperforming 66% of companies in the REITs industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.04.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.25% of outstanding shares, followed by Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13% and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04%.

The St. Joe Co

The firm cut its The St. Joe Co. (JOE) stake by 0.05%. The portfolio was impacted by -0.04%.

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion and an enterprise value of $3.35 billion.



GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 4 out of 10. The return on equity of 6.55% and return on assets of 3.64% are outperforming 61% of companies in the real estate industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.32.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Berkowitz with 44.89% of outstanding shares, followed by Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.05%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.

