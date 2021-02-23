Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc Buys Magna International Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Valero Energy Corp, Sells Barrick Gold Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co

Toronto, A6, based Investment company Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Magna International Inc, Canadian Natural Resources, Valero Energy Corp, Honeywell International Inc, Canada Goose Holdings Inc, sells Barrick Gold Corp, Lockheed Martin Corp, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Citrix Systems Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2020Q4, Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc owns 117 stocks with a total value of $248 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 184,249 shares, 9.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.07% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 5,182 shares, 6.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.80% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 7,139 shares, 5.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.56% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 53,743 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.20% Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - 131,123 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.78%

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Magna International Inc. The purchase prices were between $47.64 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $59.08. The stock is now traded at around $86.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 58,970 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. The purchase prices were between $15.64 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $20.6. The stock is now traded at around $28.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 153,965 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Valero Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $36.19 and $61.27, with an estimated average price of $49.2. The stock is now traded at around $74.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 63,885 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.75 and $38.65, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 102,912 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Brookfield Renewable Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $34.18 and $43.15, with an estimated average price of $38.37. The stock is now traded at around $44.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,095 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in ING Groep NV. The purchase prices were between $6.73 and $10.24, with an estimated average price of $8.6. The stock is now traded at around $10.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 9,780 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 48.80%. The purchase prices were between $161.16 and $214.63, with an estimated average price of $193.21. The stock is now traded at around $203.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 47,139 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 39.76%. The purchase prices were between $74.7 and $97.12, with an estimated average price of $86.32. The stock is now traded at around $85.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 108,232 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP by 714.67%. The purchase prices were between $42.82 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $48.86. The stock is now traded at around $53.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 5,996 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Twilio Inc by 127.66%. The purchase prices were between $266.26 and $370.75, with an estimated average price of $313.36. The stock is now traded at around $409.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,070 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in BCE Inc by 573.65%. The purchase prices were between $40.22 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $42.8. The stock is now traded at around $43.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,500 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 268.42%. The purchase prices were between $1451.02 and $1824.97, with an estimated average price of $1685.58. The stock is now traded at around $2054.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $347.92 and $390.72, with an estimated average price of $367.39.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.39 and $18.97, with an estimated average price of $17.54.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Citrix Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $113.27 and $145.25, with an estimated average price of $126.99.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co. The sale prices were between $227.47 and $252.09, with an estimated average price of $239.14.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $41.4 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $47.94.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Novartis AG. The sale prices were between $78.07 and $94.43, with an estimated average price of $87.38.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in Barrick Gold Corp by 38.32%. The sale prices were between $22.44 and $29.32, with an estimated average price of $25.29. The stock is now traded at around $20.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.5%. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc still held 185,588 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 22.31%. The sale prices were between $258.12 and $294.68, with an estimated average price of $274.26. The stock is now traded at around $260.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.85%. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc still held 24,388 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in Oracle Corp by 97.71%. The sale prices were between $55.59 and $65.3, with an estimated average price of $59.53. The stock is now traded at around $64.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc still held 27 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in Diageo PLC by 40.74%. The sale prices were between $130.18 and $163.22, with an estimated average price of $149.29. The stock is now traded at around $165.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc still held 400 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 61%. The sale prices were between $133.29 and $148.3, with an estimated average price of $142.16. The stock is now traded at around $131.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc still held 195 shares as of 2020-12-31.

Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc reduced to a holding in Canadian National Railway Co by 41.19%. The sale prices were between $99.45 and $112.04, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $107.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Jones Collombin Investment Counsel Inc still held 554 shares as of 2020-12-31.