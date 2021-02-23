>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Lakeland Financial Corp (LKFN) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

February 23, 2021 | About: LKFN +0.78%

Lakeland Financial Corp (NASDAQ:LKFN)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Lakeland Financial Corp is a bank holding company, which provides commercial, retail, wealth advisory and investment management services. Lakeland Financial Corp has a market cap of $1.66 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.700000 with a P/E ratio of 19.91 and P/S ratio of 8.00. The dividend yield of Lakeland Financial Corp stocks is 1.88%. GuruFocus rated Lakeland Financial Corp the business predictability rank of 2-star.

For the last quarter Lakeland Financial Corp reported a revenue of $56.5 million, compared with the revenue of $50.00 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $209.9 million, an increase of 4.9% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Lakeland Financial Corp had an average revenue growth rate of 9.1% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $3.3 for the year, a decline of 2.4% from the previous year. Over the last five years Lakeland Financial Corp had an EPS growth rate of 14.6% a year. The profitability rank of the company is 5 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Lakeland Financial Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $249.9 million, compared with $99.4 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $85.5 million, compared with $170.0 million in the previous year. Lakeland Financial Corp has a financial strength rank of 4 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $65.700000, Lakeland Financial Corp is traded at 51.1% premium to its historical median P/S valuation band of $43.48. The P/S ratio of the stock is 8.00, while the historical median P/S ratio is 5.39. The intrinsic value of the stock is $64.48 a share, according to GuruFocus DCF Calculator. The stock gained 47.19% during the past 12 months.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP & CFO Lisa M O'neill sold 4,500 shares of LKFN stock on 02/05/2021 at the average price of $62.06. The price of the stock has increased by 5.87% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director M Scott Welch sold 14,000 shares of LKFN stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $65.25. The price of the stock has increased by 0.69% since.
  • Senior Vice President Stephanie R Leniski sold 600 shares of LKFN stock on 02/17/2021 at the average price of $64.13. The price of the stock has increased by 2.45% since.
  • Executive Vice President Eric H Ottinger sold 1,444 shares of LKFN stock on 02/16/2021 at the average price of $64.85. The price of the stock has increased by 1.31% since.
  • Senior Vice President Jonathan P Steiner sold 2,195 shares of LKFN stock on 02/12/2021 at the average price of $63.86. The price of the stock has increased by 2.88% since.
  • Director Brian J Smith sold 10,076 shares of LKFN stock on 02/10/2021 at the average price of $65.16. The price of the stock has increased by 0.83% since.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of LKFN, click here.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)