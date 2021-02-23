>
Allstate Extends its Good Hands to Customers in Texas

February 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:ALL +2.44%

Mobile claim centers, technology-driven customer support and nonprofit donations for communities recovering from severe winter storms

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the weekend, Allstate assembled six Mobile Claim Centers (MCCs) across Texas to help assist customers affected by the winter storms. The Allstate Foundation is also providing financial support to nonprofits helping residents in underserved communities who were impacted by the weather. To further its commitment to Texas' recovery, Allstate employee and agent donations to eligible nonprofits will be matched at 100% (up to $1,000 per donor per year) by the Foundation.

The mobile claim centers incorporate COVID-19 safety measures and are located within some of the most heavily damaged areas of Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, and Austin to help expedite the claims process and answer customers' questions. Allstate teams are ready and available to help.

"Allstate leads in helping customers recover from this extreme weather with fast claim services through the Allstate Mobile app, advanced photo and video technology and instant payments to customers," said Eric Brandt, Executive Vice President and Chief Claims Officer. "Bringing our mobile claim centers to the area will make it easier for people to start rebuilding their lives."

Allstate's Mobile Claim Centers are stationed at the following locations:

Dallas area – Southlake

Home Depot

300 S Village Center Dr.

Southlake, TX

Houston

Home Depot

10707 North Freeway

Houston, TX

Austin

Home Depot

3600 Interstate Hwy 35 S

Austin, TX

Dallas area – Ft. Worth

Home Depot

7100 North Freeway

Ft. Worth, TX 76137

Houston area - Webster

Home Depot

18251 Gulf Freeway

Webster, TX 77598

San Antonio area - Selma

Home Depot

8138 Agora Parkway

Selma, TX 78154

Mobile Claim Centers are Allstate's self-contained motor coaches equipped with state-of-the-art generators, satellite technology and high-speed internet connectivity. Hours of operation are 8 a.m.5 p.m. daily, seven days a week. Check here to keep up with any new locations or hours.

Allstate policyholders impacted by the winter storms can file a claim and begin the claim process by calling 1-800-54-STORM (1-800-547-8676), visiting a mobile claim center, contacting an Allstate agent, using the AllstateSM Mobile app or logging on to Allstate.com.

Allstate supports people with resources to stay safe, and to make the recovery process as smooth as possible. The Allstate Good Hands Recovery Guide is a resource for individuals, homeowners and business owners, whether you're a customer or not.

About Allstate
The Allstate Corporation (NYSE: ALL) protects people from life's uncertainties with a wide array of protection for cars, homes, electronic devices and identity theft. Affordable products are available through a broad distribution network including Allstate agents, independent agents, major retailers, online and at the workplace. Allstate is widely known for the slogan "You're in Good Hands with Allstate." For more information, visit www.allstate.com.

Allstate Logo (PRNewsfoto/Allstate Insurance Company)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allstate-extends-its-good-hands-to-customers-in-texas-301233645.html

SOURCE Allstate Midwest


