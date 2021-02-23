Axalta launches new wood coatings mobile app

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today announced the launch of its new Wood Coatings Pro mobile app for iOS and Android devices. The new app provides simple and quick access to product information, the latest industry color trends and best practices for the wood coatings market.

"We're excited to introduce our innovative wood coatings app to our customers and other end users," said Dave Heflin, Vice President of Global Industrial Liquid Coatings at Axalta. "Wood Coatings Pro is a modern, easy-to-use digital experience. The new app allows customers to simply and quickly locate detailed product information, which will assist them in selecting and capitalizing on the value of Axalta's best-in-class products."

The Wood Coatings Pro app is divided into four sections: product catalog, color trends, e-learning and distributor locator. The product information can be searched by industry segment, region, technology type (conversion varnish, nitrocellulose lacquers, polyurethane, pre-catalyzed lacquers and waterborne) and coatings type (clear, opaque, colorant, stain, glaze and volatile organic compound levels). In addition, customers can access, print and share up-to-date information such as technical data sheets, product sell sheets, application best practice videos and color trends.

"This new app is a step forward in showcasing the innovative, digital capabilities of Axalta Industrial Wood Coatings, and is just the beginning of what we can provide to the market," said Wade Arnold, Vice President of Industrial Wood Coatings at Axalta. "We are very excited to offer this streamlined experience to our customers and the broader industrial wood coatings market."

Axalta's Wood Coatings Pro mobile app is available now for free in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

To learn more about Axalta's Industrial Wood coatings, visit axaltawoodcoatings.com.

