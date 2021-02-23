>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

Axalta launches new wood coatings mobile app

February 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:AXTA -2.1%

Tool will enhance customer experience, streamline communications and provide easy access to extensive wood coating information

PR Newswire

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2021

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Axalta (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, today announced the launch of its new Wood Coatings Pro mobile app for iOS and Android devices. The new app provides simple and quick access to product information, the latest industry color trends and best practices for the wood coatings market.

Axalta wood customers now have easy access to extensive wood coating information through the Axalta Wood Pro app.

"We're excited to introduce our innovative wood coatings app to our customers and other end users," said Dave Heflin, Vice President of Global Industrial Liquid Coatings at Axalta. "Wood Coatings Pro is a modern, easy-to-use digital experience. The new app allows customers to simply and quickly locate detailed product information, which will assist them in selecting and capitalizing on the value of Axalta's best-in-class products."

The Wood Coatings Pro app is divided into four sections: product catalog, color trends, e-learning and distributor locator. The product information can be searched by industry segment, region, technology type (conversion varnish, nitrocellulose lacquers, polyurethane, pre-catalyzed lacquers and waterborne) and coatings type (clear, opaque, colorant, stain, glaze and volatile organic compound levels). In addition, customers can access, print and share up-to-date information such as technical data sheets, product sell sheets, application best practice videos and color trends.

"This new app is a step forward in showcasing the innovative, digital capabilities of Axalta Industrial Wood Coatings, and is just the beginning of what we can provide to the market," said Wade Arnold, Vice President of Industrial Wood Coatings at Axalta. "We are very excited to offer this streamlined experience to our customers and the broader industrial wood coatings market."

Axalta's Wood Coatings Pro mobile app is available now for free in both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

To learn more about Axalta's Industrial Wood coatings, visit axaltawoodcoatings.com.

About Axalta

Axalta is a global leader in the coatings industry, providing customers with innovative, colorful, beautiful and sustainable coatings solutions. From light vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, building facades and other industrial applications, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enhance durability. With more than 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the global team at Axalta continues to find ways to serve our more than 100,000 customers in over 130 countries better every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information, visit axalta.com and follow us @axalta on Twitter.

Contact
Vanessa Navarro
D +1 856 313 9825
[email protected]
axalta.com

(PRNewsfoto/Axalta)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/axalta-launches-new-wood-coatings-mobile-app-301232789.html

SOURCE Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)