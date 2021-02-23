>
SS&C to Present Upcoming Investor Conferences

February 23, 2021 | About: NAS:SSNC -1.14%

PR Newswire

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 23, 2021

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced that senior management will present at the following investor conferences.

SS&C Technologies (PRNewsfoto/SS&C)

Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference virtually on Monday, March 1st, 2021 at 11:00 am ET.

Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference virtually on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 at 1:20 pm ET.

Patrick Pedonti, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum virtually on Thursday, March 4th, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET.

Webcasts will be made available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com .

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.
