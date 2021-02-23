SS&C to Present Upcoming Investor Conferences

WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced that senior management will present at the following investor conferences.

Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference virtually on Monday, March 1st, 2021 at 11:00 am ET.

Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference virtually on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 at 1:20 pm ET.

Patrick Pedonti, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum virtually on Thursday, March 4th, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET.

Webcasts will be made available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com .

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.

Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.

Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-to-present-upcoming-investor-conferences-301233463.html

SOURCE SS&C