SS&C to Present Upcoming Investor Conferences

PR Newswire
WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 23, 2021
WINDSOR, Conn., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SSNC), a global provider of software and software-enabled services for the financial services and healthcare industries, today announced that senior management will present at the following investor conferences.
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 7 Warning Signs with NAS:SSNC. Click here to check it out.
- NAS:SSNC 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of NAS:SSNC
- Peter Lynch Chart of NAS:SSNC
Rahul Kanwar, President and Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference virtually on Monday, March 1st, 2021 at 11:00 am ET.
Bill Stone, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investor Conference virtually on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 at 1:20 pm ET.
Patrick Pedonti, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 5th Annual Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum virtually on Thursday, March 4th, 2021 at 2:00 pm ET.
Webcasts will be made available on SS&C Technologies' investor relations website at http://investor.ssctech.com .
About SS&C Technologies
SS&C is a global provider of services and software for the financial services and healthcare industries. Founded in 1986, SS&C is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut, and has offices around the world. Some 18,000 financial services and healthcare organizations, from the world's largest companies to small and mid-market firms, rely on SS&C for expertise, scale, and technology.
Additional information about SS&C (Nasdaq:SSNC) is available at www.ssctech.com.
Follow SS&C on Twitter, Linkedin and Facebook.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ssc-to-present-upcoming-investor-conferences-301233463.html
SOURCE SS&C