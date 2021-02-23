>
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. to Hold Its First Quarter 2021 Operating and Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on April 27, 2021

February 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:ARE -1.1%

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021

PASADENA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE) today announced that the company will conduct a conference call and audio webcast on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET), in conjunction with the release of its operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. Alexandria will release its operating and financial results after the market closes on Monday, April 26, 2021.

To participate in this conference call, dial (833) 366-1125 (U.S.) or (412) 902-6738 shortly before 3:00 p.m. ET and ask the operator to join the call for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. The live audio webcast can be accessed on the company's website at http://investor.are.com/webcasts. A replay of the call will be available from 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, through 5:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 (U.S.) or (412) 317-0088 and enter access code 10151989.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500® urban office real estate investment trust, is the first, longest-tenured and pioneering owner, operator and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations. Founded in 1994, Alexandria pioneered this niche and has since established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, San Francisco, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland and Research Triangle. For more information, please visit www.are.com.

CONTACT: Sara Kabakoff, Vice President – Communications, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., (626) 788–5578, [email protected]

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alexandria-real-estate-equities-inc-to-hold-its-first-quarter-2021-operating-and-financial-results-conference-call-and-webcast-on-april-27-2021-301232734.html

SOURCE Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.


