TrueCar and GovX Partner to Launch New Auto Buying Program Powered by TrueCar Military

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc.(NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, today announced a new affinity partnership with GovX, Inc., the largest e-commerce website for verified active and veteran U.S. military along with police, fire, emergency rescue and medical technicians and those from related government agencies.

The GovX Auto Buying Program, powered by TrueCar Military, will give GovX members the ability to see what others paid for the same vehicle of interest, receive upfront transactable price offers on new and used vehicle inventory, and use TrueCar's leading digital deal building capabilities.

"TrueCar is the gold standard when it comes to ease and transparency in the car buying experience, as well as customer service and support. These are extremely meaningful value propositions for us and our members who have the responsibility and honor of protecting and serving our great country," said Chris Bohnert, Senior Vice President at GovX, Inc. "TrueCar shares our same deep commitment to providing service members with the value and benefits they deserve. We are excited for our members to experience this new and improved way to buy a car."

Last year, TrueCar launched, TrueCar Military, a dedicated vehicle purchase program that provides exclusive Military incentives and exclusive benefits, on top of TrueCar's existing benefits, to those who have served our country's armed forces and their families. TrueCar has dedicated more than fourteen years to servicing the men and women of the military through affinity car buying partnerships with leading military service organizations.

"We are thrilled to partner with GovX to provide a more transparent and more efficient way for our servicemembers, first responders and law enforcement to purchase a vehicle," said Mike Darrow, President & CEO of TrueCar. "Through our partnership, GovX members will receive a first-class car buying experience and competitive pricing that they can trust."

GovX Auto Buying Program Key Benefits:

Price Context. See what others paid for your new vehicle of interest in a local area and view price ratings on used vehicles

See what others paid for your new vehicle of interest in a local area and view price ratings on used vehicles Savings. Save on average over $3,500 off MSRP** on new vehicles and receive discounts on used vehicles*

Save on average over off MSRP** on new vehicles and receive discounts on used vehicles* Real Price Offers. Receive real transactable price offers on actual inventory on the dealer's lot

Receive real transactable price offers on actual inventory on the dealer's lot Trade-In or Sell. Get a value on your existing vehicle and receive a real cash offer in minutes

Get a value on your existing vehicle and receive a real cash offer in minutes Build your Deal Online . Build a comprehensive deal online, inclusive of trade-in value and preferred terms and save time at the dealership

. Build a comprehensive deal online, inclusive of trade-in value and preferred terms and save time at the dealership Buy from Home . Identify TrueCar Certified Dealers that offer remote paperwork, vehicle delivery and vehicle sanitization

Identify TrueCar Certified Dealers that offer remote paperwork, vehicle delivery and vehicle sanitization Extensive Dealer Network. Access TrueCar's Certified Dealer Network, which includes dealers nationwide

*Used car discounts not available in all states.

*Between 1/1/20 and 12/31/20, the average savings off MSRP experienced by consumers who connected with a TrueCar Certified Dealer through a TrueCar-powered Auto Buying Program and who were identified as buying a new vehicle from that Certified Dealer was $3,552. Your actual savings may vary based on multiple factors, including the vehicle you select, region, dealer, and applicable vehicle-specific manufacturer incentives, which are subject to change. The MSRP is determined by the manufacturer and may not reflect the price at which vehicles are generally sold in the dealer's trade area, as many vehicles are sold below MSRP. Each dealer sets its own pricing.

About TrueCar

TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables car buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient car buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars -- all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great car buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers car-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, and American Express. Nearly half of all new-car buyers engage with TrueCar powered sites, where they buy smarter and drive happier. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with offices in Austin, Texas, and Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter. TrueCar media line: +1-844-469-8442 (US toll-free) | Email: [email protected]

About GovX

GovX.com is for men and women of service. A members-only online destination for military and first responders, the site offers thousands of products from hundreds of brands at exclusive, below-retail pricing. Members include active and veteran U.S. military, firefighters, law enforcement officers, federal agents, healthcare workers and personnel from related government agencies. For more information, visit www.govx.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/truecar-and-govx-partner-to-launch-new-auto-buying-program-powered-by-truecar-military-301233636.html

SOURCE TrueCar, Inc.