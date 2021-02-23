>
Nucor Announces 192nd Consecutive Cash Dividend

February 23, 2021 | About: NYSE:NUE +1.14%

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2021

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.405 per share on Nucor's common stock. This cash dividend is payable on May 11, 2021 to stockholders of record on March 31, 2021 and is Nucor's 192nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

About Nucor
Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nucor-announces-192nd-consecutive-cash-dividend-301233516.html

SOURCE Nucor Corporation


