Lumentum to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

Event: Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference Date: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 Presentation Time: 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time



Event: Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Presentation Time: 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time



Event: Susquehanna Tenth Annual Technology Conference Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021 Meeting Availability: 9:40 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time



Event: Loop Capital's Inaugural Investor Date: Friday, March 12, 2021 Meeting Availability: 9:30 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time

A webcast of each presentation, where available, will be accessible in the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.lumentum.com.

About Lumentum

Lumentum (NASDAQ: LITE) is a market-leading designer and manufacturer of innovative optical and photonic products enabling optical networking and laser applications worldwide. Lumentum optical components and subsystems are part of virtually every type of telecom, enterprise, and data center network. Lumentum lasers enable advanced manufacturing techniques and diverse applications including next-generation 3D sensing capabilities. Lumentum is headquartered in San Jose, California with R&D, manufacturing, and sales offices worldwide. For more information, visit www.lumentum.com .

Investors: Jim Fanucchi, 408-404-5400; [email protected]

Media: Sean Ogarrio, 408-546-5405; [email protected]

