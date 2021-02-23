Boatim Announces: "The Easiest Way to Infinite Fun" - In Time for the 2021 Boating Season

MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM), a data-driven, digital marketplace for buying and selling boats and yachts anywhere in the world, today announces its plans to relaunch its website. Before talking about Boatim´s exciting next steps for this boating season 2021, management and stakeholders wish to express their appreciation for our CMO & CPO for their essential contribution to the core technical functions of Boatim´s market place. With these milestones on back-end capability completed, they are leaving us at the end of this quarter. Going forward, the Company works with a number of bigger partners to better manage the high momentum and ensure fast execution through scaled teams. All action is now focused on enhancing UX and the roll-out of our next customer solutions.

Next Stop: Website Relaunch with new features

Boatim is all about the "Customer Journey." In response to user surveying and customer feedback we decided to work on refining the website with a much stronger emphasis on intuitive user experience, where our natural understanding of the customer expectations meets the technical expertise of our web dev team. Customers of the Boatim market place will have the easiest experience with all the admin steps necessary before getting out on the water to enjoy the infinite fun of boating.

The relaunch is scheduled for the end of April 2021, then including our next round of features: Fully integrated online financing and insurance. These first time digital services are a substantial part of Boatim´s efforts to bring the classical US maritime lifestyle to the next generation of digital boaters on our market place. By releasing these new features Boatim will enter another multi-billion $$$ market segment with over 15 million privately registered motorized vessels in the US alone.

The clear goal is to leverage our first mover advantage in time for the US market this summer to open up these next level revenue streams for Boatim´s 2021 P&L.

About Boatim Inc.

Boatim Inc. (OTCQB: BTIM) is a globally operating online marketplace and special interest social network for both the boating industry and boat users.

Boatim Inc. was founded in 2018 and currently operates with offices in Miami (USA) and Barcelona (Spain). The technology start-up provides industry-specific software, aimed at facilitating the process of buying and selling boats and providing digital maritime services online.

On Boatim.com the boating industry can sell and promote products and connect with a fast-growing potential customer base, while boat users can explore and buy boats, and connect with like-minded people and brands. The platform, that can be accessed through both mobile devices and desktops, generates revenues through listing placements and subscription plans, as well as on-platform ads. Thanks to the great business model scalability, more revenue streams will be added soon.

Since August 2019 the privately funded start-up has become a publicly listed entity, trading at the OTCQB Venture Market under the trading symbol BTIM.

To learn more about Boatim, visit https://investor.boatim.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business expectations, which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; risks associated with new product development and their introduction as well as other new business initiatives; our emphasis on user growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; competition; litigation; privacy and regulatory concerns; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage growth and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on Dec 2, 2020, which is available via the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information has also been set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Aug 31, 2020. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is Feb 23, 2021, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Boatim® and Smart Connected Inventory are registered trademarks of Boatim, Inc. All product names, trademarks and registered trademarks are property of their respective owners.

© 2021 Boatim, Inc., All Rights Reserved.

