Wyndham Launches La Quinta Brand in the Middle East with New Hotel in Historic Area of Dubai

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company by number of properties with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries, today announced the debut of its La Quinta by Wyndham brand in the Middle East with a new 100-room property in Dubai. Expected to open in March 2021, La Quinta by Wyndham Dubai Bur Dubai will be centrally located in the historic Bur Dubai district.

Wyndham continues to expand the La Quinta brand – a leading upper-midscale brand with nearly 940 hotels offering contemporary design, thoughtful amenities and friendly service – throughout the world. This hotel marks the 75th La Quinta property to open since Wyndham acquired the brand in 2018. La Quinta has now expanded to nine countries: Canada, Chile, Colombia, Honduras, Mexico, Turkey, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States. The brand has also announced plans to open eight new La Quinta hotels in the Dominican Republic.

The new Dubai property is located in one of the city's bustling commercial hubs offering easy access to leisure attractions, including the Dubai Cruise Terminal at Port Rashid, The Dubai Mall, the Dubai Frame and Jumeirah Mosque, as well as business hotspots such as the Dubai World Trade Centre and the city's financial district. The newly refurbished hotel will boast contemporary guest rooms and elegant interiors, combining Dubai's traditional trading colors with a modern twist that replicates the city's lively scene. La Quinta by Wyndham Dubai Bur Dubai will also offer a 100-square metre event and meeting space and a host of additional amenities, including an outdoor pool with pool deck, a spacious spa with sauna and steam room, and a modern fitness centre. Other features will include all-day dining, a lounge, coffee shop, 24/7 room service, and speciality restaurants serving Indian delicacies and international menus. A 24-hour business centre, children's play area and pool, dedicated retail space, ample parking, and a local shuttle add to the hotel's positioning as ideal for business or leisure.

Dimitris Manikis, President Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA), Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: "We are on a strong growth trajectory for La Quinta by Wyndham, and this latest addition further highlights our commitment to expand the brand in EMEA and around the world. Dubai is one of the most sought out destinations for travelers from all corners of the globe, making it the ideal location to launch La Quinta in the market. This property perfectly complements our portfolio of over 60 hotels in the Middle East and Africa and we look forward continuing to grow our robust pipeline in the region."

Wyndham hotels in the Middle East and around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous hotel rewards programme with more than 30,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide.

About La Quinta by Wyndham

With nearly 940 destinations globally, the La Quinta by Wyndham brand is a bright spot in every traveller's journey. The brand offers thoughtful amenities, friendly service, and consistently delivers an exceptional guest experience that keeps travelers waking up on the bright side. For more information, visit www.lq.com. Like and follow LQ on Facebook and YouTube. If you are interested in developing a hotel, please visit https://whrdevelopmentemea.com/.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 796,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 86 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

