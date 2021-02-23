Hoth Therapeutics Announces Successful Completion of Pre-IND Meeting with FDA Regarding Proposed Development of HT-001 For Cancer Patients

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a biopharmaceutical company, today announced today the successful completion of a pre-IND meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Company's development plan for their HT-001 product. The Pre-IND meeting was completed through written responses provided by the FDA Division of Dermatology and Dentistry on February 22, 2021.

HT-001 is a topical formulation under development for the treatment of rash and skin disorders associated with initial and repeat courses of tyrosine kinase inhibitor/epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor therapy. HT-001 is being developed for New Drug Application (NDA) submission via the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway.

Based on the FDA's feedback, Hoth intends to advance its IND-enabling activities for HT-001 as planned. Key feedback from FDA provided as part of the Pre-IND written responses included:

The proposed HT-001 formulation and drug substance specifications are reasonable.

No significant changes to the planned IND-enabling toxicology program for the planned phase 2a study

The proposed indication for HT-001 across the entire class of EGFR inhibitors may be appropriate, pending appropriate data from phase 3 trials.

Signs and symptoms related to EGFR inhibitor therapy could qualify as a "serious condition" that could enable future application for programs under the FDA guidance, Expedited Programs for Serious Conditions such as Breakthrough Designation; this is also pending the development of preliminary clinical evidence to support such applications.

Detailed feedback regarding the design and assessments in the proposed IND-opening phase 2a study in patients receiving EGFR inhibitor therapy.

"We are very pleased with the outcome of the pre-IND meeting written responses from the FDA," said Robb Knie, CEO of Hoth Therapeutics. "The positive feedback from the FDA is a significant milestone for Hoth in executing our clinical development program for HT-001 in treating cancer patients suffering from dermatological ailments during EGFR inhibitor treatment."

About Hoth Therapeutics, Inc.

Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing new generation therapies for unmet medical needs. Hoth's pipeline development is focused to improve the quality of life for patients suffering from indications including atopic dermatitis, skin toxicities associated with cancer therapy, chronic wounds, psoriasis, asthma, acne, and pneumonia. Hoth has also entered into two different agreements to further the development of two therapeutic prospects to prevent or treat COVID-19. To learn more, please visit www.hoththerapeutics.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

