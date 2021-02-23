Charles River Laboratories International Inc (CRL) Corporate Executive VP & CFO David Ross Smith Sold $2.5 million of Shares

Corporate Executive VP & CFO of Charles River Laboratories International Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) David Ross Smith (insider trades) sold 8,656 shares of CRL on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $290.63 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc is a pharmaceutical company providing drug discovery and development services. The company provides animal models for laboratory testing, and offers manufacturing testing services to various industries. Charles River Laboratories International Inc has a market cap of $13.96 billion; its shares were traded at around $280.450000 with a P/E ratio of 38.95 and P/S ratio of 4.86. Charles River Laboratories International Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 17.00% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Charles River Laboratories International Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President and CEO James C Foster sold 30,000 shares of CRL stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $285.02. The price of the stock has decreased by 1.6% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Corporate Executive VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of CRL stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $293.92. The price of the stock has decreased by 4.58% since.

CSVP&Chief Accounting Officer Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of CRL stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $290.99. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.62% since.

