Intra-cellular Therapies Inc (ITCI) Chairman, President & CEO Sharon Mates Sold $1.1 million of Shares

Chairman, President & CEO of Intra-cellular Therapies Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Sharon Mates (insider trades) sold 27,847 shares of ITCI on 02/19/2021 at an average price of $39.23 a share. The total sale was $1.1 million.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc has a market cap of $2.87 billion; its shares were traded at around $35.860000 with and P/S ratio of 234.38. GuruFocus has detected 4 severe warning signs with Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, President & CEO Sharon Mates sold 27,847 shares of ITCI stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $39.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.59% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

SVP of Finance CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 10,442 shares of ITCI stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $39.23. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.59% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Medical Officer Suresh K. Durgam sold 2,734 shares of ITCI stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $39.25. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.64% since.

EVP, Chief Commercial Officer Mark Neumann sold 5,184 shares of ITCI stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $39.22. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.57% since.

EVP and General Counsel Michael Halstead sold 11,139 shares of ITCI stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $39.24. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.61% since.

For the complete insider trading history of ITCI, click here