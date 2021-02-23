Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) Chair, President & CEO RJ Ltd. Paul D Allison Sold $1.2 million of Shares

Chair, President & CEO RJ Ltd. of Raymond James Financial Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Paul D Allison (insider trades) sold 10,000 shares of RJF on 02/22/2021 at an average price of $117.99 a share. The total sale was $1.2 million.

Raymond James Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Raymond James Financial Inc has a market cap of $16.48 billion; its shares were traded at around $119.705000 with a P/E ratio of 19.43 and P/S ratio of 2.07. The dividend yield of Raymond James Financial Inc stocks is 1.26%. GuruFocus rated Raymond James Financial Inc the business predictability rank of 5-star.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chair, President & CEO RJ Ltd. Paul D Allison sold 7,000 shares of RJF stock on 02/01/2021 at the average price of $100.95. The price of the stock has increased by 18.58% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chairman Emeritus Thomas A James sold 220,000 shares of RJF stock on 02/19/2021 at the average price of $116.61. The price of the stock has increased by 2.65% since.

Chairman Emeritus Thomas A James sold 48,018 shares of RJF stock on 02/11/2021 at the average price of $112.94. The price of the stock has increased by 5.99% since.

Chairman Emeritus Thomas A James sold 201,982 shares of RJF stock on 02/09/2021 at the average price of $110.79. The price of the stock has increased by 8.05% since.

