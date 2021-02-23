>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Sydnee Gatewood
Sydnee Gatewood
Articles (3333) 

T Rowe Price Comments on Wells Fargo

Guru stock highlight

February 23, 2021 | About: WFC -0.32%
On top of the broader macroeconomic headwinds that plagued financials for much of the year, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) struggled amid idiosyncratic concerns about an 80% dividend cut, combined with a lack of progress on cost-cutting and the continuation of the Fed-mandated asset cap, which prevented the company from growing its loan book during the pandemic. While we expect additional rate and credit pressure going forward, we believe Wells Fargo has good long-term fundamentals and an attractive valuation. In our view, the bank is set up for an earnings and valuation rerate on the other side of the pandemic, particularly if it can satisfy regulators' consent orders and be able to grow its assets once more.

From the T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio)'s 2020 annual shareholder letter.

Also check out:

About the author:

Sydnee Gatewood
I am the editorial director at GuruFocus. I have a BA in journalism and a MA in mass communications from Texas Tech University. I have lived in Texas most of my life, but also have roots in New Mexico and Colorado. Follow me on Twitter! @gurusydneerg

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Sydnee Gatewood

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)