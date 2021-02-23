Central Pacific Financial Corp (CPF) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2020

Central Pacific Financial Corp (NYSE:CPF)(30-Year Financial) files its latest 10-K with SEC for the fiscal year ended on December 31, 2020. Central Pacific Financial Corp provides financial services, especially banking products. As a holding company of Central Pacific Bank, it renders loans and treasury products to individuals and corporates in the United States. Central Pacific Financial Corp has a market cap of $641.735 million; its shares were traded at around $22.770000 with a P/E ratio of 17.38 and P/S ratio of 2.69. The dividend yield of Central Pacific Financial Corp stocks is 4.04%. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Central Pacific Financial Corp. .

For the last quarter Central Pacific Financial Corp reported a revenue of $64.3 million, compared with the revenue of $60.43 million during the same period a year ago. For the latest fiscal year the company reported a revenue of $238.5 million, an increase of 5.7% from last year. For the complete 30-year financial data, please go here.. For the last five years Central Pacific Financial Corp had an average revenue growth rate of 5.2% a year.

The reported diluted earnings per share was $1.32 for the year, a decline of 35% from the previous year. Over the last five years Central Pacific Financial Corp had an EPS growth rate of 3% a year. The profitability rank of the company is 5 (out of 10).

At the end of the fiscal year, Central Pacific Financial Corp has the cash and cash equivalents of $104.1 million, compared with $103.0 million in the previous year. The long term debt was $152.6 million, compared with $154.2 million in the previous year. Central Pacific Financial Corp has a financial strength rank of 3 (out of 10).

At the current stock price of $22.770000, Central Pacific Financial Corp is traded at 31.3% discount to its historical median P/S valuation band of $33.15. The P/S ratio of the stock is 2.69, while the historical median P/S ratio is 3.82. The stock lost 16.52% during the past 12 months.

For the complete 20-year historical financial data of CPF, click here.