Love Hemp Submits Novel Food Dossier To FSA

February 23, 2021 | About: OTCPK:WRHLF -1.96%

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2021 / World High Life Plc ("World High Life" or the "Company")(AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, leading UK-based CBD brand, Love Hemp Limited, ("Love Hemp"), has submitted its Novel Food dossier to the Food Standards Agency ("FSA").

The dossier submitted by Love Hemp is in support of the FSA's move to regulate a currently unregulated CBD market in the UK.

Tony Calamita, CEO of World High Life and Love Hemp, says "We are committed to providing our consumers with the highest quality THC-free CBD products and believe the new Novel Food regulations will help end regulatory uncertainty surrounding CBD in the UK."

Dr. Sepe Sehati, Chief Scientific and Regulatory Affairs Lead at Love Hemp, says "It's been a huge pleasure to spend the past few months leading a dedicated team to compile a robust evidence-based dossier for submission to the FSA. To my knowledge, Love Hemp's application is also in the unique position of having provided comprehensive pre-clinical results, based on our own proprietary study protocols, investigating the effects of Love Hemp's finished product formulations on the pharmacokinetics of CBD. To have been able to do this at pre-validation stage is a great achievement."

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

About Love Hemp

Love Hemp is one of the UK's leading CBD and Hemp product suppliers and has more than 40 product lines, comprising oils, sprays and vapes and a variety of edible and water-based CBD products. Love Hemp has established relationships with over 1,500 stores in the UK, including leading brands such as Sainsbury's, Boots, Ocado and Holland & Barrett.

About World High Life

World High Life was established by the founders of Supreme Cannabis (TSX: FIRE), and 1933 Industries (CSE: TGIF), both companies at the forefront of the legalized cannabis industry. LIFE was established to take advantage of the huge opportunities available in the UK and European legal cannabis space, which is set to be the largest in the world within five years.

For further information please contact:

Andrew Male
Director
+44 (0) 7926 397 675
[email protected]

AQSE Corporate Adviser
Mark Anwyl/Allie Feuerlein
Peterhouse Capital Limited
+44 (0) 20 7469 0930
[email protected]
[email protected]

Financial PR
Tim Blythe
Alice McLaren
Madeleine Gordon-Foxwell
+44 (0) 207 138 3204
[email protected]


For more information on World High Life please visit: www.worldhighlife.uk

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

SOURCE: World High Life PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/631397/Love-Hemp-Submits-Novel-Food-Dossier-To-FSA

img.ashx?id=631397

