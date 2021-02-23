Oshkosh Corporation named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for sixth consecutive year

About Oshkosh Corporation

Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE: OSK), a leading innovator of mission-critical vehicles and essential equipment, today announced that it has been named one of the 2021 World’s Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices. Oshkosh Corporation has been recognized for six consecutive years and is one of only eight honorees in the Industrial Manufacturing industry. In 2021, 135 honorees were recognized across 22 countries and 47 industries.“Being named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies is truly a testament to the amazing individuals who work at Oshkosh Corporation,” said Ignacio A. Cortina, Oshkosh Corporation Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary. “Everything we do is guided by our core values and this recognition is only possible because of our 14,000 team members around the world who embody our values each day and grow our ethical culture.”“While addressing the tough challenges of 2020, we saw companies lead with resilience and with a commitment to ethics and integrity,” said Ethisphere CEO, Timothy Erblich. “Oshkosh Corporation and the other World’s Most Ethical Companies honorees continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to the highest values and positively impacting the teams, customers and communities they serve. Congratulations to everyone at Oshkosh Corporation for earning the World’s Most Ethical Companies designation.”With methodology grounded in Ethisphere’s proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World’s Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.This year, the process was streamlined and question set expanded to gauge how applicants are adapting and responding to the global health pandemic, environmental, social, and governance factors, safety, equity and inclusion and social justice.In addition to being named one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies, Oshkosh Corporation has also been named one of FORTUNE’s World’s Most Admired Companies, one of America’s Most Responsible Companies byand is listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index.The full list of the 2021 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fworldsmostethicalcompanies.com%2Fhonorees[/url].At Oshkosh (NYSE: OSK), we make innovative, mission-critical equipment to help everyday heroes advance communities around the world. Headquartered in Wisconsin, Oshkosh Corporation employs more than 14,000 team members worldwide, all united behind a common cause: to make a difference in people’s lives. Oshkosh products can be found in more than 150 countries under the brands of JLG®, Pierce®, Oshkosh® Defense, McNeilus®, IMT®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, Oshkosh® Airport Products, London™ and Pratt Miller. For more information, visit [url="]oshkoshcorp.com[/url].®, ™ All brand names referred to in this news release are trademarks of Oshkosh Corporation or its subsidiary companies.This news release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include the overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, results of operations and financial condition; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities and others to address or otherwise mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on global economies and the Company’s customers, suppliers and employees; and the cyclical nature of the Company’s Access Equipment, Commercial and Fire & Emergency markets, which are particularly impacted by the strength of U.S. and European economies and construction seasons.

