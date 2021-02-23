Ebix Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Ebix, Inc. ("Ebix" or the "Company") ( EBIX) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors concerning whether the Company fabricated key elements of its business.

The allegations of securities fraud focus on whether the company misled investors regarding its compliance with applicable accounting rules. On Friday, February 19, 2021, Ebix announced that, the Company's auditors, RSM resigned as the company’s independent registered public accounting firm. RSM said it was “resigning as a result of being unable, despite repeated inquiries, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence that would allow it to evaluate the business purpose of significant unusual transactions that occurred” in 4Q. The Company further stated that the auditor had a “disagreement” on the classification of funds of $30m that was transferred to a trust account of Ebix’s outside legal counsel.

