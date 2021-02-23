>
  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

DECISION DIAGNOSTICS CORP. CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Decision Diagnostics Corp.

February 23, 2021 | About: DECN -22.22%

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS MARCH 16, 2021

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds all investors that a federal securities class action lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court for the Central District of California against Decision Diagnostics Corp. (“Decision Diagnostics” or “the Company”) (OTCBB: DECN) on behalf of investors who purchased the Company's securities between March 3, 2020 and December 17, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period'').

All investors who purchased shares of Decision Diagnostics Corp. and incurred losses are urged to contact the firm immediately at [email protected] or (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774. You may obtain additional information concerning the action or join the case on our website, www.whafh.com.

If you have incurred losses in the shares of Decision Diagnostics Corp., you may, no later than March 16, 2021,request that the Court appoint you lead plaintiff of the proposed class. Please contact Wolf Haldenstein to learn more about your rights as an investor in the shares of Decision Diagnostics Corp.

CLICK HERE TO JOIN CASE

According to the filed Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Decision Diagnostics failed to develop a viable COVID-19 test in any form, let alone a test that could detect the virus in less than one minute. The Company was not capable of meeting the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA's) EUA testing requirements for its purported COVID-19 test. Despite this inability to meet FDA requirements, the Company touted an unrealistic time to market for its tests. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class.

Wolf Haldenstein has extensive experience in the prosecution of securities class actions and derivative litigation in state and federal trial and appellate courts across the country. The firm has attorneys in various practice areas, and offices in New York, Chicago and San Diego. The reputation and expertise of this firm in shareholder and other class litigation has been repeatedly recognized by the courts, which have appointed it to major positions in complex securities multi-district and consolidated litigation.

If you wish to discuss this action or have any questions regarding your rights and interests in this case, please immediately contact Wolf Haldenstein by telephone at (800) 575-0735, via e-mail at [email protected], or visit our website at www.whafh.com.

Contact:

Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Kevin Cooper, Esq.
Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Email: [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected]
Tel: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

ti?nf=ODE1ODIxMCMzOTkxMzM0IzIwMTc2NzI=
e26875a9-a27a-475e-888e-5e76497f08ce

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
wigbertHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)