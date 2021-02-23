FOX News Channel Names Mike Emanuel Chief Washington Correspondent

FOX News Channel (FNC) has promoted Mike Emanuel to chief Washington correspondent, announced Jay Wallace, president and executive editor of FOX News Media. In this new role, Mr. Emanuel will continue to report on all news emanating from the nation’s capital, effective immediately. Additionally, beginning on Monday, March 1st, national reporter Jacqui Heinrich will transition to a role as congressional correspondent alongside distinguished veteran congressional correspondent Chad Pergram.

In making the announcement, Wallace said, “Whether he is delivering breaking news from halfway around the world or reporting the latest headlines from Capitol Hill, Mike has played a pivotal role on our news team throughout his tenure with the network. We are proud his valuable insights and unrivaled work ethic will continue to help lead our best-in-class news coverage. We also look forward to Jacqui’s contributions breaking news on a new beat.”

Emanuel added, “Having been lucky enough to call FOX News home for nearly 25 years, I’m thrilled to take on this expanded role and keep doing what I love: delivering the news to our viewers, straight from the source.”

Most recently, Emanuel served as FNC’s chief congressional and senior political correspondent, where he provided in-depth coverage of congressional proceedings, such as confirmation hearings for cabinet appointees and Supreme Court Justices, as well as efforts to pass legislation. Over the past year, he covered the House and Senate proceedings surrounding both impeachments of former President Donald Trump, in addition to contributing to the network’s breaking news coverage surrounding the January 6th storming of the Capitol and FNC’s Democracy 2020 presidential election coverage.

Since joining the network in 1997 as a Los Angeles based correspondent, Emanuel has provided coverage of every election cycle and has also reported on a number of global, high-profile stories, including the 2012 terrorist attacks in Benghazi, Libya and the 2006 execution of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein. In 2005, he traveled to Baghdad, Iraq to provide on the ground reporting of the country’s first parliamentary elections following the overthrow of Hussein. Throughout his tenure at the network, Emanuel has conducted interviews with a number of notable political figures, including former Vice President Dick Cheney and then-President George W. Bush.

Before his role with FNC, Emanuel worked as a breaking news reporter for independent television station KCAL-TV in Los Angeles. Previously, he spent time as a reporter covering state and local politics at several local news stations across Texas, including KMID-TV (ABC) in Midland, KCEN-TV (NBC) in Waco and KTBC-TV (FOX) in Austin.

Heinrich has served as a New York-based reporter at FNC since September 2018 and later took on the role of national correspondent, reporting from the campaign trail throughout the 2020 election cycle. Heinrich also co-hosts FOX News Audio’s FOX News Rundown podcast, breaking down the day’s latest headlines. A three-time local Emmy award winner, she began her career in broadcasting with internships at MSNBC and WRC-TV (NBC) in Washington, D.C. She then held positions at KOAA-TV (NBC) in Colorado Springs and KTNV-TV (ABC) in Las Vegas before spending over two years as an anchor at FOX affiliate WFXT-TV in Boston.

FOX News Channel (FNC) is a 24-hour all-encompassing news service delivering breaking news as well as political and business news. The number one network in cable, FNC has been the most watched television news channel for 19 consecutive years. According to a 2020 Brand Keys Consumer Loyalty Engagement Index report, FOX News is the top brand in the country for morning and evening news coverage. A 2019 Suffolk University poll also named FOX News as the most trusted source for television news or commentary, while a 2019 Brand Keys Emotion Engagement Analysis survey found that FOX News was the most trusted cable news brand. Owned by FOX Corp, FNC is available in nearly 90 million homes and dominates the cable news landscape, routinely notching the top ten programs in the genre.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210223005945/en/