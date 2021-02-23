WISeKey launches WISe.Social, a new Authenticated and Trusted Social Network, exclusive to WISeID users

WISe.Social network allows WISeID users to share information on a newsfeed-style social platform using strong user identification



ZUG, Switzerland – February 23, 2021 – WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, WKEY), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that its WISe.Social, a new authenticated social-networking site, allows users with a WISeID digital identity to share links and discuss articles through a newsfeed platform. The new social network will not use advertising or collect data from users. It is designed for people and organizations wishing to share data among their ecosystems without the concern of algorithms tracing them and their data.

WISe.Social is based on WISeID, WISeKey’s platform for personal identity and security services based on digital certificates and other innovative technologies, with a strong focus on Trust. WISeKey defines digital trust as the confidence users have in a social media platform to protect their information and provide a safe environment for them to create and engage with content. With the identity verification services of WISeID, users can now securely exchange information with partners based on their identity validation level. WISeID enables three levels of identity validation: “Basic,” where only the email is validated, “Validated,” where the full name is confirmed against an identity document, and “Validated Pro,” where also the professional details are validated. WISeKey offers free of cost “Basic” accounts and the availability to upgrade the account with different pricing models.

The objective of WISe.Social is to integrate identity management and cybersecurity features on a social network platform to effectively control fake information originated by unverified accounts. To that effect, WISeKey developed a new paradigm for social networks embedded with digital identity technology, which employs decentralized processes to create trusted networks and secured ways to exchange information between users through a better mechanism designed for trusted social networks.

The new features of WISeID integrated with WISe.Social offer access to the web and mobile applications with strong authentication techniques. WISeID supports OTP and digital certificate login and an innovative “hands-free” secure login based on QR-Codes, which users can read using the “My WISeID” mobile application without even having to type any password. WISeID implements standards such as OpenID Connect and OAUTH2, which can be easily integrated by customers to enhance their cloud applications’ security. WISeID can also be combined with Microsoft Active Directory, facilitating integration with corporate applications.

WISeID is based on the WISeKey/OISTE Root of Trust and integrates innovative technologies to distribute the identity attributes and build federated ecosystems. WISeID is accessible as a web service via the wiseid.com trust services portal and enterprise standard APIs that allow integration with business applications. WISeID provides users with a Digital Identity that can be used to secure email communication and digitally sign documents with legal validity. It is complemented with features such as dual-factor authentication and single sign-on. The WISeID web services and mobile applications are available for download and use. Several offers, such as digital certificates to secure the email or the strong authentication capabilities, are available free of charge, while others require a business subscription in order to get full access to validated identities and document signature capabilities.



About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN, WKEY) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.



Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .



