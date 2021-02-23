>
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Everi Holdings to Report 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on March 9 and Host Conference Call and Webcast

February 23, 2021 | About: EVRI +1.4%

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everi Holdings Inc. (:EVRI) announced today that it will release its 2020 fourth quarter and full year results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, and host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET that day.

The conference call may be accessed live over the phone by dialing (201) 689-8471. A replay will be available beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET that day and may be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671; the PIN number is 13716607. The replay will be available until March 16, 2021. The call will be webcast live and archived at the Company’s website at www.everi.com (select “Investors” followed by “Events & Presentations”).

About Everi Holdings
Everi (:EVRI) is a leading supplier of imaginative entertainment and trusted technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industry. Everi’s mission is to transform the casino floor through innovative gaming and financial technology and loyalty solutions. With a focus on both land-based and digital gaming operators and players, the Company develops entertaining games and gaming machines, gaming systems and services that facilitate memorable player experiences, and is a preeminent and comprehensive provider of financial products and services that offer convenient and secure cash and cashless-based financial transactions, self-service player loyalty tools and applications, and intelligence software and other intuitive solutions that improve casino operational efficiencies and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. Everi provides these products and services in its effort to help make customers even more successful. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the Company.

Contacts:
Investor Relations
Everi Holdings Inc.
William Pfund
SVP, Investor Relations
702-676-9513 or [email protected]

JCIR
Richard Land, James Leahy
212-835-8500 or [email protected]

